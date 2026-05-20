Apica Grows Global SI Partner Network on the Strength of its Agentic-Ready, OpenTelemetry-Native Pipeline

Apica's growing SI network delivers Apica Flow for telemetry pipeline control and Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator for self-service test data management to enterprise customers worldwide

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apica today announced a significant expansion of its Global Partner Program with a focused investment in systems integrators (SI), offering new revenue opportunities as enterprise demand surges for agentic-ready telemetry pipeline solutions. Building on the program growth plan announced in November 2025, Apica has grown its SI partner network to include 10 strong solution providers.

The commercial centerpieces of the SI opportunity are Apica Flow, the telemetry pipeline of the Apica product suite, and Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator, which enables enterprises to provision, mask, and orchestrate test data at scale, ensuring data readiness across development, testing, and quality assurance environments.

Flow is an agentic-ready telemetry pipeline that intercepts, enriches, and routes observability data before it reaches costly platform ingestion, solving virtually any use case where routing data from one source to another is the challenge. Flow also helps with cost reduction, cloud migration, compliance and data governance, incident response, AI and LLM observability, and security data routing. If a customer has a telemetry problem, Flow solves it and it does so by filtering and routing data to any tool the customer already uses.

Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator enables enterprises to provision, mask, and orchestrate test data at scale, giving SIs a repeatable practice opportunity across any customer running complex pre-production environments.

Flow is OTel-native, which is the open-source, CNCF-governed standard that has become the de facto framework for vendor-neutral telemetry. With 200+ pre-built integrations and native support for Splunk, Datadog, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Prometheus, Loki, and more, Flow ingests telemetry from any source and routes it to any destination without locking customers (or their SI) into proprietary architectures.

This openness is what makes Flow the right partner product. SIs can deploy it into any environment, on top of any existing stack, and deliver measurable ROI within a single engagement.

KEY FACTS

Apica Flow is the SI revenue driver: An agentic-ready telemetry pipeline that solves any use case where data movement, enrichment, or cost control is the problem

Flow gets customer data where it needs to go, to any tool, any destination, any environment, without replacing existing infrastructure

OTel-native architecture aligned with the CNCF-governed open-source standard

200+ native integrations including Splunk, Datadog, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Prometheus, and Loki

Flow handles 10x traffic spikes with zero data loss via InstaStore™ infinite buffering and the Never Block, Never Drop guarantee

Up to 40% TCO reduction vs. legacy observability platforms, a concrete ROI story SIs can bring to any economic buyer

Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator enables enterprises to provision, mask, and orchestrate test data at scale, ensuring data readiness across development, testing, and quality assurance environments

Partners earn competitive commissions on ACV for new product sales, renewals, and Apica Professional Services

New integrations deployable in as little as one week

Additional partner program details can be found at https://www.apica.io/partners/

ANNOUNCEMENT

Apica, the agentic-ready telemetry data management company, today announced a significant expansion of its Global Partner Program, with a focused investment in growing revenue for systems integrators (SIs). The announcement follows the program's comprehensive growth plan in November 2025 and introduces new SI partners across North America and Europe alongside enhanced incentives designed to put more money in partners' pockets faster.

At the center of the SI opportunity are two products from Apica: Flow, purpose-built to solve the defining infrastructure challenge of the AI era, getting the right telemetry data to the right place, reliably, at any scale, and Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator, which solves the equally critical pre-production challenge of getting the right test data to development and QA teams fast enough to keep pace with modern software delivery. As AI workloads and agentic architectures drive 10–100x increases in telemetry volume and test data complexity across enterprise environments, Flow and Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator give SIs two proven solutions to bring into every customer conversation.

Apica Flow: Any Use Case. Any Tool. Any Environment.

Apica Flow is more than a telemetry pipeline. It is the connective layer that makes every tool in a customer's observability ecosystem work better. Flow captures telemetry data at the source, before it reaches expensive platform ingestion, then transforms, enriches, filters, and routes it to exactly where the customer needs it to go. The scope of use cases Flow addresses is broad by design:

Observability cost reduction : Filter, compress, and route data intelligently to cut per-byte ingestion costs by up to 40% without sacrificing visibility

: Filter, compress, and route data intelligently to cut per-byte ingestion costs by up to 40% without sacrificing visibility Cloud and tool migration : Migrate from legacy platforms like Splunk or Elastic with zero downtime by routing telemetry to new destinations while maintaining continuity to existing tools

: Migrate from legacy platforms like Splunk or Elastic with zero downtime by routing telemetry to new destinations while maintaining continuity to existing tools AI and LLM observability : Natively collect LLM-specific telemetry including token usage, latency, and prompt metadata via OTel, with filtering and redaction built in for regulatory compliance

: Natively collect LLM-specific telemetry including usage, latency, and prompt metadata via OTel, with filtering and redaction built in for regulatory compliance Compliance and data governance : Route sensitive data to compliant destinations, redact PII at the pipeline layer, and enforce data residency requirements before ingestion

: Route sensitive data to compliant destinations, redact PII at the pipeline layer, and enforce data residency requirements before ingestion Security data routing : Forward security logs and events to SIEM platforms in real time alongside APM and observability data, from a single unified pipeline

: Forward security logs and events to SIEM platforms in real time alongside APM and observability data, from a single unified pipeline Incident response and replay : Replay historical telemetry to any target for investigation, compliance audits, or destination migrations without data gaps

: Replay historical telemetry to any target for investigation, compliance audits, or destination migrations without data gaps High-cardinality metrics at scale: Handle billions of unique metric streams without performance penalties, cost overruns, or dropped data

For SIs, this breadth is a commercial advantage. Flow is not a point solution that fits one customer profile. It is an enterprise-grade telemetry pipeline that fits nearly every customer profile, making it repeatable across an SI's entire book of business. Flow gives SIs a complete telemetry pipeline story: The intelligent layer that ensures data arrives at every destination in the right shape, at the right cost, with nothing lost along the way.

Built on Open Standards: OpenTelemetry-Native by Design

Apica Flow is OpenTelemetry (OTel)-native, fully aligned with the open-source observability framework governed by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and backed by Google, Microsoft, AWS, and every major observability vendor. OTel has become the de facto standard for vendor-neutral telemetry collection, and Apica's commitment to it is foundational, not cosmetic.

Because Flow is OTel-native, it inherits OTel's interoperability by design. It ingests data from any OTel-compatible source, processes it through a flexible rules and enrichment engine, and forwards it to any downstream destination: Splunk, Datadog, Elasticsearch, Kafka, Amazon S3, Loki, Prometheus, Grafana, SIEM and security platforms, custom targets, and more.

There are no proprietary agents to install, no vendor formats to conform to, and no lock-in to manage. SIs can deploy Flow on top of whatever stack a customer already has, then evolve that stack over time without being constrained by their pipeline vendor.

This openness is also what makes Apica a stronger long-term partner than pipeline vendors that rely on proprietary architectures. When customers want flexibility in their observability strategy, and increasingly they do, an OTel-native pipeline is the only defensible foundation.

Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator (TDO): Right-Sized, Compliant Test Data at the Speed of Development

Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator addresses one of the most persistent bottlenecks in enterprise software delivery: Test data. Development and QA teams routinely wait days or weeks for centralized data teams to provision the test data they need, while non-production environments balloon with full production copies that create compliance exposure and drive-up cloud storage costs. Wayfinder/TDO eliminates both problems.

Wayfinder/TDO is a self-service, AI-assisted test data orchestration platform that enables development, QA, and business teams to provision right-sized, compliant test data on demand without specialist skills or manual data team involvement. Using explainable AI, Wayfinder generates production-like synthetic data with full referential integrity, automatically masks sensitive data before it reaches non-production environments, and calculates optimal test coverage so teams can iterate faster. The result: Test data footprints reduced by 90% or more, non-production storage costs cut significantly, and release cycles that no longer stall waiting for data.

For SIs, Wayfinder/TDO is a repeatable practice opportunity across any enterprise customer managing complex testing environments, financial services, healthcare, retail, and beyond. It works with existing test data management tools including IBM Optim, enhancing their value rather than replacing them, and is built for agentic AI readiness, with agent-ready, API-enabled architecture compatible with IBM watsonx Orchestrate and other agentic platforms. Any customer running pre-production environments at scale is a Wayfinder conversation.

"Systems integrators need solutions that are wide enough to fit any customer and deep enough to solve real problems. Flow is both. Whether a customer is trying to cut their Splunk bill, migrate to a modern observability stack, get their AI agents the clean data they need, or route security logs to their SIEM without standing up a separate pipeline, Flow handles it. And because it's OpenTelemetry-native, it works with whatever that customer already has. Our partners don't have to sell around their customer's existing investments. They sell with them. Wayfinder/TDO gives our partners a second practice area which is just as repeatable: Any enterprise running complex pre-production environments is a conversation, and the outcomes speak for themselves, provisioning time down from weeks to minutes, storage costs cut by 60–80%, and compliance risk reduced by design."

— Matt Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer, Apica

The Apica partner program supports SI partners through two structured tracks. The Reseller track is designed for SIs that sell and support the Apica product suite directly, offering competitive commissions on new ACV, renewal ACV, and Apica Professional Services, with streamlined contracting and an annual subscription model that generates predictable recurring revenue. Dedicated Partner Manager support, technical enablement, and co-branded marketing resources reduce the cost of building an Apica practice, while a current focus on Flow and Wayfinder ensures SIs can address the most active enterprise telemetry and data management requirements.

PARTNER VALUE PROPOSITION AT A GLANCE

Apica Flow: Use Cases SIs Can Bring to Any Customer

Observability cost reduction (up to 40% TCO savings vs. legacy platforms)

Cloud and observability platform migration with zero downtime

AI and LLM telemetry pipeline for agentic architectures

Compliance, data governance, and PII redaction at the pipeline layer

Security log routing to SIEM alongside full observability data

Incident response, historical replay, and data recovery

High-cardinality metrics at scale without cost explosion

Apica Flow: Open Standards Advantage

OpenTelemetry-native architecture; no proprietary agents, no lock-in

200+ pre-built integrations: Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Kafka, Prometheus, Loki, Amazon S3, and more

Any source to any destination; works alongside existing customer infrastructure

CNCF open-source ecosystem: Interoperable with Kubernetes, Prometheus, Fluentd, Jaeger, and beyond

Apica Flow: Technical Guarantees SIs Can Stand Behind

Never Block, Never Drop zero data loss even during 10x traffic spikes

InstaStore™ infinite buffering absorbs traffic surges without capacity planning

Elastic, Kubernetes-native autoscaling; scales with agentic workloads automatically

Flexible deployment: SaaS, on-premises, or hybrid

Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator: Use Cases SIs Can Bring to Any Customer

Self-service test data provisioning on demand, from weeks to minutes

AI-powered synthetic data generation for greenfield builds, migrations, and regulatory restrictions

Compliance and PII protection by design: 90%+ reduction in non-production data breach surface area

60–80% reduction in non-production storage costs through intelligent subsetting

Automated test data orchestration integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines

Agentic AI readiness: Agent-ready, API-enabled test data for IBM watsonx Orchestrate and other agentic platforms

Full test coverage enablement, eliminating defect leakage caused by test data constraints

Apica Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator: Technical Guarantees SIs Can Stand Behind

90%+ reduction in test data provisioning wait time, from weeks to minutes or hours

90%+ reduction in non-production data breach surface area through intelligent subsetting and masking

60–80% reduction in non-production storage costs

40–60% acceleration in release cadence

No coding required: self-service for development, QA, and business teams

Works with existing TDM investments including IBM Optim; enhances rather than replaces

Revenue Opportunity

Competitive commissions on new ACV, renewal ACV, and Professional Services

Two repeatable practice areas: Flow for enterprise telemetry pipeline, Wayfinder/Test Data Orchestrator for enterprise test data management

Fast deployment cycles with Apica Flow: New integrations live in as little as one week

Predictable recurring revenue via annual subscription model

ABOUT APICA

Apica provides agentic-ready infrastructure purpose-built for the AI era. Apica helps enterprises take control of exploding telemetry volumes by providing the pipeline control, metrics foundation, and data readiness that AI agents demand, at up to 40% lower total cost of ownership than legacy observability platforms. Unlike platform-centric solutions that ingest everything indiscriminately and charge at every step, Apica's pipeline-first architecture processes, enriches, and governs telemetry before costly platform ingestion, giving enterprises clean, governed, real-time data without vendor lock-in. Apica Ascent, the only complete telemetry data management product suite purpose-built for agentic AI environments, serves global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Learn more at www.apica.io or visit docs.apica.io.

Partner information: www.apica.io/partners

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