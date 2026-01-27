Apica Releases Ascent 2.15.0 with Advanced Telemetry Pipeline Capabilities and AI-Optimized Observability Features

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Apica, a leader in telemetry pipelines for observability platforms, announces the release of Ascent 2.15.0, delivering enhancements across its comprehensive observability product suite. The update introduces critical capabilities for enterprises managing complex telemetry data pipelines, synthetic monitoring, and observability workflows at scale, including live data capture for pipeline preview, advanced visualization options, and out-of-the-box LLM monitoring dashboards.

Apica's unified platform combines four integrated products that address the complete observability lifecycle: Flow (telemetry pipeline management), Fleet (agent management and data collection), Lake (high-performance data storage), and Observe (analytics and visualization). Ascent 2.15.0 strengthens each component while improving interoperability and enterprise-grade reliability.

Recent capabilities include live data capture in Flow pipelines, restructured synthetic monitoring storage for improved scalability, and advanced visualizations including box plots, heatmaps, bubble charts, and Sankey diagrams in Observe dashboards.

KEY FACTS

Live Data Capture available for Flow pipeline preview with enhanced Live Tail UI

Advanced visualizations in Observe: Box plot, heatmap, bubble chart, funnel, sunburst, pivot table, Sankey diagram

Out-of-the-box LLM monitoring dashboard for AI workload observability

Restructured synthetic monitoring storage for improved scalability and query performance

Enhanced audit trail UX across Fleet, Flow, Observe, Lake, and Synthetics

Improved queue persistence and buffer logic for enterprise-scale reliability

JSON lookup file support alongside CSV for flexible data enrichment

Full release notes available at https://docs.apica.io/product-overview/release-notes/ascent-2.15.0?utm_source=presswire&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=ascent_2150_launch&utm_content=release_notes

ANNOUNCEMENT

Apica announces the release of Ascent 2.15.0, delivering significant enhancements across Flow, Fleet, Lake, and Observe products. The update addresses critical enterprise challenges in managing explosive telemetry data growth, controlling observability costs, and extracting actionable insights from complex data streams.

The release introduces Live Data Capture for Flow pipeline preview, enabling teams to safely test and validate pipeline configurations using real production data without impacting live systems. Enhanced visualization capabilities in Observe bring advanced chart types to tab-based dashboards, while new LLM monitoring capabilities support organizations deploying AI-powered applications.

Synthetic monitoring improvements include restructured storage architecture that segregates checks into dedicated buckets for improved scalability and query performance. Enhanced user experience across check details, SLA views, and analysis interfaces helps teams identify and resolve issues faster.

EXECUTIVE STATEMENT

Andi Mann, CPTO, Apica

"Modern enterprises face exponential growth in telemetry data volumes while simultaneously needing to optimize observability costs and improve operational insights. Ascent 2.15.0 addresses these challenges by giving teams greater control over telemetry pipelines, more sophisticated testing and monitoring capabilities, and enhanced analytics that support both human operators and AI-powered workflows. The addition of live data capture and advanced visualization options reflects our commitment to making observability more accessible and actionable for enterprise teams."

PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS

1. Flow: Advanced Telemetry Pipeline Management

Live Data Capture for pipeline preview

Pipeline Preview API Enhancements

Queue Management & Performance

LOG_FLOW_ONLY Mode Improvements

2. Fleet: Unified Agent Management

Enhanced Audit Trail UX

3. Lake: High-Performance Telemetry Storage

LOG_FLOW_ONLY Integration

4. Observe: Analytics and Visualization

Advanced Visualization Capabilities

LLM Monitoring Dashboard

Data Explorer Enhancements

Backend Improvements

5. Ascent Synthetics: Enterprise Monitoring

Scalable Storage Architecture

User Experience Enhancements

Check Management Improvements

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q1: What is Ascent 2.15.0?

A1: Ascent 2.15.0 is the latest release of Apica's observability product suite, delivering enhancements across Flow (telemetry pipeline), Fleet (agent management), Lake (storage), and Observe (analytics and visualization) products with new capabilities for live data capture, advanced visualizations, and LLM monitoring.

Q2: What is Live Data Capture in Flow?

A2: Live Data Capture enables teams to safely preview and test pipeline configurations using real production data without impacting live systems. It includes an enhanced Live Tail UI and new Data Capture configuration section for realistic testing of data transformations.

Q3: What new visualizations are available in Observe?

A3: Ascent 2.15.0 adds box plots, heatmaps, bubble charts, funnels, sunburst diagrams, pivot tables, searchable tables, and Sankey diagrams to tab-based dashboards, bringing them to feature parity with legacy Redash-style dashboards.

Q4: What is the LLM monitoring dashboard?

A4: An out-of-the-box dashboard specifically designed for monitoring large language model workloads, providing immediate visibility into LLM performance, usage patterns, and operational metrics without requiring extensive configuration.

Q5: How does the synthetic monitoring storage restructure improve performance?

A5: Checks are now segregated into dedicated buckets organized by check ID, improving query performance and simplifying data management as synthetic monitoring deployments scale. Query compatibility ensures existing queries continue functioning seamlessly.

Q6: What is LOG_FLOW_ONLY mode?

A6: LOG_FLOW_ONLY mode allows Flow to operate independently from Lake storage, enabling organizations to process telemetry data through pipelines without automatically storing everything in Lake. This provides greater flexibility and cost control.

Q7: How do I upgrade to Ascent 2.15.0?

A7: Detailed release notes and upgrade documentation are available at https://docs.apica.io/product-overview/release-notes/ascent-2.15.0. Contact your Apica support team for assistance with upgrades.

Q8: Are there any breaking changes in this release?

A8: The synthetic monitoring storage restructure maintains query compatibility with existing deployments. Review the full release notes for detailed upgrade considerations specific to your environment.

ABOUT APICA

Company Description:

Apica provides the most cost-effective, scalable, and interoperable telemetry pipeline solution for observability platforms. Unlike solutions that lock users into proprietary formats, Apica gives enterprises full control of their telemetry data while cutting costs by up to 40%.

Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Apica serves enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Website: www.apica.io

Documentation: https://docs.apica.io

Key Differentiator: No vendor lock-in; full control of your data

Primary Value: Up to 40% cost reduction in observability spend

