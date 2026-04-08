APL Logistics Opens Amsterdam Distribution and Fulfilment Centre

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APL Logistics, a global supply chain logistics provider and member of the Kintetsu World Express (KWE) Group, has opened a dedicated distribution and fulfilment warehouse in the Port of Amsterdam. The facility reflects the continued growth of APL Logistics' long-standing European business and its commitment to investing in infrastructure where customer demand requires it.

APL Logistics’ newly opened distribution and fulfilment centre at the Port of Amsterdam, strengthening the company’s logistics footprint in Europe. Automation in use at APL Logistics’ Amsterdam distribution and fulfilment centre, supporting efficient, high‑accuracy order fulfilment operations.

"This centre is a direct reflection of what our customers in Europe have asked for – greater capability, closer integration and a partner they can rely on for the long term. The Netherlands has always been a cornerstone of our European operations, and Amsterdam is the natural next step in building the infrastructure our customers need to compete in an increasingly complex global environment," said Thad Bedard, President of APL Logistics.

Building on a Strong Foundation

APL Logistics supports customers in the retail, consumer, industrial and automotive sectors from established offices in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France, delivering warehousing solutions across EMEA through a network of trusted partners. The Amsterdam facility brings order management, fulfilment and distribution together in a single, purpose-built hub. As a neutral supply chain partner, APL Logistics works across its own facilities and those of trusted third-party operators to deliver the right solution for each customer.

The Facility

Situated within the Atlaspark estate, the warehouse spans 10,200 sq m and is equipped with 13 loading docks. The Port of Amsterdam provides multimodal connectivity via barge, rail, road and air, making it an ideal base to serve customers across the Netherlands and wider Western Europe. The facility is also within easy reach of the Port of Rotterdam – Europe's largest port by volume – enhancing access to major deep-sea shipping routes and continental freight flows.

Technology and Capabilities

The semi-automated centre features autonomous mobile robots and an automated conveyor system. It connects directly to APL Logistics' global technology infrastructure for seamless customer system integration and full purchase-order-level visibility from origin to destination. Services range from quality checks and price labelling through to store-level pick and pack and EMEA-wide distribution.

"Our customers across Europe face real pressure - volatile routing, shifting regulatory requirements and the constant drive to improve speed while reducing cost and emissions. Amsterdam gives us the platform to respond with precision, combining outstanding multimodal connectivity with our global digital tools and dedicated account teams to deliver purchase-order-level visibility and control from origin to destination," said Kim Overman, Regional Vice President, EMEA at APL Logistics.

The Amsterdam centre adds to APL Logistics' established European network, with further developments planned across 2026 and beyond.

Media Enquiries

Anya Chupryna, APL Logistics

[email protected]

About APL Logistics

APL Logistics is a global supply chain logistics provider specialising in order management solutions, operating from 180 locations across 93 countries. It delivers tailored services for the automotive, consumer, industrial and retail sectors, including international hub distribution, cross-border shipping, trade compliance, order management, customs brokerage and product transportation. Operating as a neutral partner, APL Logistics orchestrates orders from origin to destination through dedicated account teams, digital tools and a worldwide network. APL Logistics is part of the Kintetsu World Express (KWE) Group.

For more information, visit www.apllogistics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951278/Amsterdam_Distribution_and_Fulfilment_Centre.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951279/Automation_APL_Logistics_new_centre.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775322/5904193/APL_Logistics_Logo.jpg