APO Investor Alert: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Undisclosed Epstein Ties Surfaced: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate When Leadership Already Knew of Epstein Business Dealings?

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s (NYSE: APO) risk disclosures to investors during the period May 10, 2021 through February 21, 2026. Apollo Global shares lost $5.99 per share (approximately 5%) after concealed information about the Company's ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced publicly. Find out if you can recover your losses from inadequate disclosures . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

A securities class action has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 1, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Apollo Global's annual and quarterly SEC filings contained boilerplate risk factor language warning that "misconduct by our current and former employees, directors, advisers, third party-service providers or others affiliated with us could harm us by impairing our ability to attract and retain investors and by subjecting us to significant legal liability, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm." The filings further acknowledged that "allegations of misconduct could affect our reputation and ability to raise funds even if the allegations pertain to activities not related to our business and/or are proven to be unsubstantiated."

What the Complaint Challenges as Missing

The securities action contends these generic warnings were materially misleading because Apollo Global's leadership already possessed specific knowledge that contradicted the Company's public position. The complaint identifies the following disclosure gaps:

Apollo Global repeatedly incorporated the Dechert Report by reference, which concluded the Company "never retained Epstein for any services," even as internal emails allegedly showed CEO Marc Rowan forwarding confidential TRA calculations to Epstein

showed CEO Marc Rowan forwarding confidential TRA calculations to Epstein Risk factor language warned of hypothetical future misconduct, while senior executives had already communicated with Epstein on tax affairs, a potential inversion deal, and Athene Holding matters

SEC filings warned generically about reputational harm from affiliations, yet omitted that a convicted sex offender had received internal Apollo financial documents and participated in sensitive business discussions

The Dechert Report's findings were presented as independent validation, but the complaint alleges the underlying reality of Epstein's involvement in Apollo's business was far more extensive than disclosed

Why Generic Warnings Allegedly Did Not Protect Investors

The complaint maintains that Apollo Global's risk disclosures framed Epstein-related reputational exposure as a theoretical possibility when, in truth, the entanglement was an existing reality known to senior leadership. The action asserts that boilerplate language about potential employee misconduct cannot substitute for disclosing that the Company's own CEO and co-founder were actively consulting with a convicted sex offender on Apollo Global's core financial matters.

When the Financial Times published DOJ files in February 2026 revealing specific emails and meetings between Apollo executives and Epstein, investors lost billions in market capitalization. The American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors subsequently urged the SEC to investigate, asserting Apollo's communications to investors "give an inaccurate and incomplete picture of the firm and its partners' connections to Epstein."

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's filings warn about hypothetical misconduct risks while leadership is actively engaged in the very conduct warned about, those disclosures may fail their fundamental purpose." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check whether you qualify for recovery in the Apollo Global securities action or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 1, 2026

SueWallSt, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

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Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

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Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com