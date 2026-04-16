APO Investor Alert: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Claims Black Concealed Epstein Payments: SueWallSt

Executive Accountability: Leon Black Named in Securities Action Over Concealed Epstein Business Ties

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors that Leon Black, co-founder and former CEO and chairman of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases made between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026. Find out if you are eligible to pursue recovery against the named defendants or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Apollo Global shares fell approximately 5%, or $5.99 per share, to close at $113.73 after a series of corrective disclosures revealed the depth of the firm's alleged entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Leon Black's Role During the Class Period

Although Black stepped down as CEO and chairman before the Class Period began, the complaint identifies him as a controlling person who held 7.0% of Apollo Global's common stock as of April 25, 2025. The action contends that Black directly participated in the management of the Company, was privy to confidential proprietary information, and was involved in drafting, reviewing, or disseminating the allegedly false statements at issue.

Black's personal relationship with Epstein drew public scrutiny as early as October 2020, when reporting revealed he had wired Epstein at least $50 million after Epstein's 2008 conviction. On the Company's October 30, 2020 earnings call, Black stated: "First and most important, Apollo never did any business with Epstein."

What Black Allegedly Knew and Concealed

The lawsuit asserts that this denial was false. As pleaded in the complaint, Black and other senior leaders frequently communicated with Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo Global's business, including:

Black's family office forwarded an internal share offering document for Athene Holding to Epstein in 2014

Epstein proposed a plan he claimed could save Apollo's co-founders up to $300 million in tax savings, for which he would charge a 25% success fee

Brad Wechsler, head of Black's family office, directed Apollo's head of tax finance to copy Epstein on emails and include him on "upcoming calls," citing the need to "get the benefit of his substantive expertise"

The Dechert Report, commissioned by Apollo's board to review Black's relationship with Epstein, concluded findings were "consistent with statements made by Mr. Black and Apollo," a finding the complaint challenges as misleading

Black's Certifications and Controlling Person Liability

The action charges Black under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as a controlling person. The complaint alleges Black exercised power and authority to cause Apollo Global to issue statements that artificially inflated the Company's share price throughout the Class Period. Despite no longer holding an officer title, Black's substantial equity stake and continued influence over the Company's affairs are alleged to satisfy the control person standard.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When controlling shareholders wield influence over a company's public narrative, they may bear liability for material omissions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 1, 2026

Submit your information to pursue claims against Apollo Global's named defendants or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

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Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

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Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com