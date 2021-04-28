Apollo-11 Astronaut Michael Collins rare long-form interview with Marvin Kalb April 2019

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April,15 2019 Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins came to the National Press Club in advance of the 50th Anniversary of that historic lunar mission to speak about his experience in 1969 and to talk about the importance of the press in our democratic society. For those in the Press Club Ballroom it was an unforgettable experience. For Collins it was a rare, long form interview with one of the legends of broadcasting – Marvin Kalb.

For journalists working on stories related to Collins, who passed away today at age 90, The Kalb Report program in its entirety is available here and may be used without restrictions in news applications.

Collins talked about the recent disrespect for the press coming from some in government including the then-President and focused on the label "Enemy of the People" that the former President had used in relation to the Press. "Enemy, my ass," Collins said. "The press is not our enemy. It is our salvation, and I thank you for it."

"Michel Collins and his family could not have been more gracious or giving in their participation in our program, said Michael Freedman, 2020 National Press Club president and executive producer of The Kalb Report series. "His candor, insights, humor, and reflections made for a memorable and deeply meaningful program. His family made it known to us that he accepted our invitation for three reasons: Marvin Kalb, his respect for CBS News and its space coverage (both Kalb and Freedman are CBS News alumni), and the platform provided by The National Press Club."

Through conversations with leaders who shape media, public policy and culture in America, The Kalb Report public broadcasting series explores the vital role of the press in our democracy and the transformation of journalism in the 21st century. Now in its 27th season (and 101 episodes), The Kalb Report is jointly produced by the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute, University of Maryland Global Campus, Harvard's Shorenstein Center, The George Washington University and The Gaylord College of Journalism at the University of Oklahoma. It is underwritten by a grant from Inasmuch Foundation. Maryland Public Television serves as presenting station for the series, which is distributed nationally by American Public Television.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

