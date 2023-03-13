Apollo Hospitals Group Completes 500 Pediatric Liver Transplants

A historic milestone, The Apollo Liver Transplant Program has a success rate of over 90% in pediatric liver transplantation

Apollo Hospitals Delhi performed India's first successful pediatric liver transplant in 1998

The 500th child weighed only 4.6kg at the time of the transplant

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, the world's largest vertically integrated healthcare provider, has been at the forefront of patient care in India and has led the organ transplant revolution in healthcare. Today the Apollo Hospitals Group announced the successful completion of 500 pediatric liver transplants.

L to R - Dr Neerav Goyal, Sr Consultant, Liver Transplant, Prisha with parents, Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Sr. Consultant, Pediatric Gastroenterology

The Apollo Transplant program is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive transplant programs, offering a host of state-of-the-art services which include Management of Liver Disease, Management of Kidney Disease, Liver and Kidney Transplantation, Heart and Lung Transplantation, Intestinal, Pancreas and GI Transplant Surgeries and Pediatric Transplant Services.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "India is emerging as a world leader in organ transplantation. Organ transplantation is a true act of human kindness and an extraordinary medical achievement. At Apollo Hospitals, we are proud to have established one of the world's leading transplant programs, with world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and the finest medical expertise. We remain committed to providing the best possible care and outcomes for our patients, and to advancing the frontiers of medical science in the field of transplantation. This milestone further reflects our commitment to advancing pediatric liver transplantation and providing the best possible care to our patients. I am immensely heartened at what this program has been able to achieve in a span of two decades. From a time when children with end stage liver disease didn't have any care possibilities, to where we are today – marking 500 transplants in children whose lives have been transformed."

Apollo Hospitals receives liver transplant patients from over 50 countries. Patients from several countries including Philippines, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Pakistan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, CIS, Myanmar and many other have found transformational and affordable solutions in India through Apollo. A patient can undergo liver transplant surgery in India at an affordable cost with excellent outcomes.

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "We are proud to have reached this important milestone and are honored to have been able to help so many children and families in need. Over the years several challenges have been overcome – transplants in small babies weighing as little as 4 kgs, transplants in babies and children with serious medical conditions other than liver failure, ABO incompatible transplants when the family does not have a blood group compatible donor. Our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff have worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of care and support to our patients and their families."

Dr. Neerav Goyal, Senior Consultant, Liver Transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, said, "We have unmatched technical skills of our highly specialized surgeons and physicians, an infrastructure that is comparable with the best in the world and above all the faith of our patients that we have nurtured over time. The Apollo Liver Transplant Program is now consistently performing close to 50 pediatric liver transplants a year, a number only a handful of centres in the world have achieved."

Apollo Transplant program is well-founded with high-end equipment and state-of-the-art infrastructure that is delivered with the highest possible quality by an eminent pool of globally renowned Transplant Surgeons, Nephrologists, Gastroenterologists, Pediatric Gastroenterologists, Pediatric Surgeons, Anesthetists, Intensivists and Physicians.

SOURCE Apollo Hospitals