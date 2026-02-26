Apollo Recognized as the Top AI-Native Sales Intelligence Platform in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

G2 rankings underscore Apollo's position as the leading agentic end-to-end GTM platform powering revenue teams worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced it has been ranked across a number of G2's 2026 Best Software Awards. This includes prominent rankings in the following five categories:

Notably, Apollo is the only sales intelligence platform named in this year's Best AI Software Products list, a testament to the company's leadership in redefining modern go-to-market.

"As sales cycles accelerate, revenue teams can't afford to be constrained by fragmented tech stacks. Modern teams need a unified GTM operating system built for speed and precision," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo.io. "Apollo's mission is to empower businesses of any size with the industry's first comprehensive AI-native platform. We're taking data into action and have become the 'operating system' for hundreds of thousands of revenue-generating teams worldwide. This recognition from G2 reflects the impact we're delivering to our customers, and reinforces the momentum we're building across the GTM ecosystem."

Backed by nearly 10,000 customer reviews, the most of any sales intelligence company, G2 recognizes Apollo for its ease of use and best-in-class features, enabling sales and revenue teams to execute and drive impact from one intelligent operating system. Apollo AI actively drives workflows across the sales funnel — from identifying accounts to drafting outreach to supporting deal management.

Additionally, G2's "The State of AI Sales Intelligence in Prospecting: 2026 Industry Report" recognized Apollo with its highest rating of 4.7/5. The report stated that Apollo is, "Focused on AI-guided account discovery, predictive scoring, and workflow-native prospecting experiences that integrate intelligence directly into execution."

According to G2 Data, 60% of B2B software teams already use AI across their sales processes. At that level, AI sales intelligence tools aren't experimental; they're expected to influence how teams prioritize, sequence, and execute. Apollo is clearly positioned as a leader in this regard.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Apollo. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

This news comes on the heels of other recent announcements validating Apollo's leadership in AI-powered GTM. Apollo was recently named to The Agentic List 2026 as a high-momentum, uptrending organization driving revenue for sales and marketing teams with agentic AI. This week, Apollo also announced the launch of its native connector for Anthropic's Claude, with which users can run outbound workflows — including identifying leads and adding them to outreach sequences — directly within a Claude conversation.

For more information on Apollo's latest AI features and integrations, visit https://www.apollo.io/ai.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Apollo

Apollo.io is the company behind the industry's first fully agentic GTM platform, transforming how revenue teams execute. Going beyond automation, Apollo's intelligent agents actively drive results across the entire sales funnel — from prospecting to deal management — all in one place. Trusted by millions of users, Apollo is making world-class go-to-market simple, intelligent, and accessible for all. Visit apollo.io to learn more.

SOURCE Apollo.io