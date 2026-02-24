Apollo.io Delivers GTM Outbound Execution to Claude

Apollo Connector Enables Sales Team to Search, Enrich, and Add Contacts to Sequences Without Leaving Their Conversation in Claude

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced the beta launch of its native connector for Anthropic's Claude. This new integration enables Apollo customers to conveniently run core outbound workflows directly inside a Claude conversation — including finding the right leads for businesses, enriching leads with accurate contact data, and adding them to sequences for outreach — without switching tools.

Turning Claude Conversations into Apollo Revenue Workflows

Sales teams increasingly use AI chat interfaces for research, brainstorming, and message drafting. But when it comes time to act, workflows typically break across systems. Using Apollo's native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Claude users can:

Search for leads using natural language

Retrieve company details for account research

Enrich lead records with verified data using Apollo credits

Create and update contacts that will record directly within Apollo

Add or remove contacts from sequences

All actions adhere to the user's Apollo permissions and plan limits, utilizing OAuth-based authentication, with no API keys required. In just minutes, a representative can transition from prospect discovery to sequence activation within a single conversation.

"AI conversations are where work increasingly begins, but revenue teams experience friction in switching systems when it comes to outbound execution," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo.io. "With our native connector for Claude, we're turning conversations into streamlined action. Through this new integration, sales teams can search, enrich, and activate prospects directly inside Claude, with every action securely synced back to Apollo."

Additionally, for power users, Apollo now offers a dedicated Claude Code/ Cowork plugin that bundles multiple Apollo APIs into end-to-end workflows you can trigger with namespaced slash commands.

Apollo as the Execution Layer for AI Agents

Powered by Apollo's native MCP server and hosted on Apollo's infrastructure, this integration ensures secure, scoped execution within Claude. Unlike traditional AI workflows that generate outputs confined to chat sessions, actions taken through Apollo's MCP server are directly recorded in Apollo, guaranteeing that contacts, enrichments, and sequence activities are maintained in the system of record.

Apollo is an execution layer for AI agents, enabling teams to complete multi-step outbound workflows inside Claude's conversational interfaces while maintaining operational control and ability to scale larger campaigns in Apollo.

Designed for Outbound Teams

The connector is built primarily for:

SDRs and AEs running daily prospecting loops

running daily prospecting loops Sales Managers and RevOps building targeted lists and prepping accounts

building targeted lists and prepping accounts Claude-first users who want to connect Apollo via OAuth

Security and Governance Built-In

The Apollo Claude connector features:

OAuth 2.0 authentication (no password sharing)

(no password sharing) Scoped permissions aligned with user roles in Apollo

aligned with user roles in Apollo Plan-based limits and rate controls

No destructive bulk operations (e.g., no bulk delete or update)

(e.g., no bulk delete or update) Enrichment and job posting actions consume Apollo credits based on the customer's Apollo plan

Availability

Early access to the Apollo MCP server is available beginning February 24 in Claude's connector directory. For a limited time, all Apollo customers can connect via OAuth directly within Claude.

For more information, visit Apollo's Connector listing or access the connector in Claude under Settings → Connectors → Apollo.

About Apollo

Apollo.io is the company behind the industry's first fully agentic GTM platform, transforming how revenue teams execute. Going beyond automation, Apollo's intelligent agents actively drive results across the entire sales funnel - from prospecting to deal management - all in one place. Trusted by millions of users, Apollo is making world-class go-to-market simple, intelligent, and accessible for all. Visit apollo.io to learn more.

SOURCE Apollo.io