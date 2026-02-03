Apollo.io Appoints Matt Curl as Chief Executive Officer; Co-Founder Tim Zheng to Continue as Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced that Matt Curl has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder Tim Zheng will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Curl and Zheng have partnered closely for nearly six years, and Curl has worked with Apollo across multiple stages of the company's journey, including advising the business starting in 2019, before joining full-time as Chief Operating Officer. Together, Curl and Zheng have strengthened Apollo's operating foundation, raised the bar on execution, and accelerated Apollo's momentum, positioning the company for its next phase of scale.

Under Curl's operating leadership over the past year, Apollo accelerated growth at scale while improving margins. The company is approaching $200M in annual recurring revenue and nearly 100,000 paying customers, and recently delivered its strongest January, Q4, and year-to-date revenue growth. Apollo has also grown more than 5x since its Series D, scaling with strong capital efficiency and a healthy balance sheet.

"This transition is deliberate, and one I feel extremely confident about," said Tim Zheng, Founder and Chairman of Apollo. "Matt has been a catalyst for Apollo's growth and execution. He's strengthened our operating foundation, scaled the business with discipline, and helped position Apollo for its next phase of growth. Matt is the best person to lead Apollo forward."

"I appreciate the trust of Tim, the Board, and all of our employees. The company is entering the next phase from a position of strength," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo. "We're building the system of record and system of action for modern go-to-market. Apollo's mission is to democratize growth — giving every company access to the data, intelligence, and execution that used to be reserved for the few. The most ambitious, AI-first teams are building their GTM on Apollo, and we're well positioned to scale to $500M in ARR and beyond."

Apollo continues to expand its AI capabilities across the platform as customers adopt Apollo to run their end-to-end go-to-market workflows.

Zheng will remain actively involved as Chairman, supporting Curl and Apollo's leadership team through the transition.

Apollo.io is the company behind the industry's first fully agentic GTM platform, transforming how revenue teams execute. Going beyond automation, Apollo's intelligent agents actively drive results across the entire sales funnel - from prospecting to deal management - all in one place. Trusted by millions of users, Apollo is making world-class go-to-market simple, intelligent, and accessible for all. Visit apollo.io to learn more.

