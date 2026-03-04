Apollo.io Launches AI Assistant, Powering End-to-End Agentic Workflows in the First AI-Native All-in-One GTM Platform

Nearly 20,000 Weekly Users Already Executing End-to-End Agentic Workflows Through Apollo's AI Assistant; Users 36% More Likely to Book Meetings in Their First 14 Days

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant, making Apollo the first fully agentic GTM operating system designed to replace legacy sales tools. By embedding AI into every step of the workflow, Apollo enables revenue teams to prospect, research, engage, and optimize, all from a single platform using natural language.

Unlike standalone AI tools that provide instructions for what to do, Apollo's AI Assistant is embedded directly into core workflows and actually does the work. Now, sales, marketing, and revenue teams can engage prospects, build campaigns, and drive revenue by automating tasks that used to take hours in just minutes.

"AI is quickly becoming the interface for how revenue teams work, but ideas without execution do not drive growth," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo.io. "Apollo's AI Assistant does more than suggest next steps, it executes them across the entire go-to-market workflow. From finding the right accounts to engaging them with precision, we're bringing data, outreach, and intelligence into one system. Revenue teams don't need more tools, they need an operating system that delivers outcomes. That's exactly what we've built."

A True Integrated AI Execution Engine for Revenue Teams

Coming out of beta, Apollo's AI Assistant has nearly 20,000 weekly active users with beta users seeing 2.3x more meetings booked. The Apollo AI Assistant isn't just another chatbot — it's a GTM assistant leveraging industry best practices integrated deeply into Apollo's platform to help sales teams hit their quota. Its capabilities include:

Natural Language Workflow Execution — Users simply describe a goal, and the Assistant generates and executes complex workflows across Apollo's platform without manual setup. Unlike other AI tools, the Assistant doesn't just provide the user with instructions, it actually does the work.

— Users simply describe a goal, and the Assistant generates and executes complex workflows across Apollo's platform without manual setup. Unlike other AI tools, the Assistant doesn't just provide the user with instructions, it actually does the work. Full-Funnel Support — From prospect discovery and qualification, to data enrichment, to outreach and reporting, to deal execution, the AI Assistant supports every phase of the GTM cycle.

— From prospect discovery and qualification, to data enrichment, to outreach and reporting, to deal execution, the AI Assistant supports every phase of the GTM cycle. Business-specific Outputs — The Assistant leverages users' saved company and product context to produce more consistent targeting, research, and messaging.

"Apollo AI Assistant represents a fundamental shift from tools that just surface data to an intelligent system that executes," said Bela Stepanova, Chief Product Officer at Apollo.io. "We've built an AI-native platform that understands go-to-market workflows end-to-end. Our goal is simple: turn signals into strategy and strategy into execution—at a scale and quality that wasn't previously possible."

Beta Success — Now Ready for Prime Time

Since its beta introduction in October 2025, Apollo AI Assistant has helped early adopters automate prospect targeting, build sequences, research companies, and accelerate campaign execution, enabling them to focus on strategy and customer engagement rather than repetitive tasks.

"Apollo's AI Assistant has become my go-to for building outreach sequences," said Dr. Jonathan Chenier, Director, Business Development, TransPerfect. "I've been able to generate high-quality messaging in minutes (even across three languages!) when I provide clear context like our value prop and desired outcome. It saves me hours on every campaign and helps me refine my approach, so I'm encouraging my entire team to use it so they can move faster and get better results."

"Apollo's AI Assistant filters and cleans prospect data for me, so I can find the right people faster and run better searches," said Erik Fernando Nieto, Business Development Representative, JumpCloud. "It's easy to use, I don't have to become a prompt expert, and it removes the guesswork from prospecting. It feels like someone is working by my side, and it saves me about an hour per prospecting session."

How does Apollo's AI Assistant work?

Apollo AI Assistant works by translating plain-language prompts into actionable workflows across its AI-native platform. Users describe what they want to accomplish — such as finding high-intent accounts, drafting personalized emails, or launching a campaign — and Apollo sources from its own proprietary B2B database and GTM features to generate and execute the required steps. Unlike standalone chatbots, Apollo's AI Assistant is deeply integrated into Apollo's data, automation, and engagement tools, enabling it to take action, not just provide suggestions.

What does Apollo's AI Assistant solve for?

Apollo AI Assistant enables teams to optimize and scale their GTM workflows, such as prospect research, list building, workflow configuration, and content creation, all in one place. It helps teams move faster, reduce operational overhead, and focus more time on strategy, creativity, and customer relationships.

Who is AI Assistant designed for?

Apollo AI Assistant is designed for sales, marketing, revenue operations, and growth teams — from SDRs to AEs to GTM leaders.

What makes this different from other AI tools?

Unlike generic AI chatbots or tools, Apollo's AI Assistant is purpose-built for end-to-end go-to-market execution. It combines conversational AI with Apollo's proprietary B2B data, workflow automation, and GTM best practices — enabling users to move from idea to execution in seconds, all within a single platform.

Can customers control how much they use Apollo AI Assistant?

Yes, the Assistant is designed to operate with human oversight and flexible controls. Customers can choose when and how to use AI-powered features, throttle usage based on their workflows, and maintain full control over execution. It supports a human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring users stay in charge of decisions while benefiting from AI-driven speed and automation.

How much does it cost?

AI Assistant is currently free as an introductory offer on Basic, Pro, and Org plans (pricing and availability may change), and Free plans include up to 5 chats.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit apollo.io/ai/assistant.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines the industry's largest B2B contact database with a native agentic GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver measurable revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

