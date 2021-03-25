Apollo.io Crossed the 5,000 Paying Customer Mark

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, a premier data intelligence and sales engagement platform, announced that it crossed the 5,000 paying customer mark as of March 2021. Thanks to its rapid organic growth, the company is poised to become a leader in the data space. Apollo counts Autodesk, SEMRush, GoDaddy, Peloton, ADP, Accenture, and more among its customers.

On the platform's rapid adoption by companies of all sizes, Apollo's CEO Tim Zheng said, "We have experienced explosive growth during the pandemic as most sales activities needed to be conducted remotely. Our platform makes it easy to access high-quality B2B contacts, including mobile numbers and email addresses, so our users can connect with the right decision-makers at the right moment."

Apollo makes accessing data as easy as possible by flipping the script. Unlike traditional data providers that make customers commit thousands of dollars upfront, companies can get started with Apollo for free. Users can gain access to 210 million contacts across 25 million companies quickly without a demo. Some of Apollo's ground-breaking data and intelligence features include Prospect Searcher, LinkedIn Prospector, CRM enrichment, Best-Practice Analytics, and Scoring Engine.

About Apollo:

Founded in 2015, Apollo is a premier data intelligence and sales engagement platform trusted by over 5,000 companies, from rapidly growing startups to some of the largest global enterprises. Its community-based approach to crowdsourcing data gives users maximum coverage while ensuring data accuracy. Today, Apollo's advanced algorithms and unique data acquisition methods help over 500,000 sales professionals enrich and analyze prospects' data to increase quality conversations and opportunities. For more information, visit apollo.io.

