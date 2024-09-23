ApolloMD Clinicians Support Emergency Medicine Foundation with $5000 Contribution, Showcases Partnership at ACEP 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD, a leading provider of physician services across the United States, has announced a $5000 donation from clinicians to the Emergency Medicine Foundation (EMF). The contribution will support EMF's mission to advance emergency medicine research and education.

In addition to the donation, ApolloMD will highlight its partnership with EMF at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2024 Scientific Assembly in Las Vegas later this month. The conference is one of the premier events in emergency medicine, bringing together thousands of healthcare professionals to share knowledge and best practices. ApolloMD clinical leadership will be onsite during ACEP24 at booth #3815 to engage with conference attendees and discuss insights on industry trends and the latest advancements in emergency medicine.

"We are proud to support the important work of the Emergency Medicine Foundation," said Yogin Patel, MD, ApolloMD CEO. "Their commitment to advancing research and education in emergency medicine aligns with our own mission to build healthier communities."

The partnership between ApolloMD and EMF highlights the importance of collaboration in advancing emergency medicine and improving patient outcomes. By supporting EMF's research initiatives, ApolloMD is helping to drive innovation and excellence in emergency care.

"We are grateful for ApolloMD's generous donation and their ongoing support of our work," said 2024 EMF Board Chair, James M. Williams, DO, MS, FACEP. "Together, we can make a real difference in emergency medicine and improve the lives of patients throughout our nation."

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners giving them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD.com for more information.

SOURCE ApolloMD