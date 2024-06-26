ApolloMD Taps 5 Healthcare Industry Leaders for Its Inaugural Strategic Advisory Board

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD, a leading provider of emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine, and revenue cycle management services to U.S. hospitals and health care providers, has tapped five industry partners and health care veterans to serve on its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

The ApolloMD SAB will foster collaboration and innovation to provide valuable insights and guidance to ApolloMD as it continues to grow, scale and deliver the highest quality of health care to more than four million patients annually.

ApolloMD SAB members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in health care technology, patient engagement, workforce management and medical coding. They include:

Florian Otto , MD, DDS, PhD , an entrepreneur and former physician who is co-founder and CEO of Cedar, a patient financial engagement platform that transforms the end-to-end consumer journey by aligning providers, payers and other ecosystem partners.

, an entrepreneur and former physician who is co-founder and CEO of Cedar, a patient financial engagement platform that transforms the end-to-end consumer journey by aligning providers, payers and other ecosystem partners. Jessica Sweeney-Platt , Vice President of Research and Editorial Strategy at athenahealth, an all-in-one practice management solution that delivers seamless experiences for patients and their healthcare providers across electronic health records, patient engagement, and revenue cycle management.

, Vice President of Research and Editorial Strategy at athenahealth, an all-in-one practice management solution that delivers seamless experiences for patients and their healthcare providers across electronic health records, patient engagement, and revenue cycle management. Andrew Lockhart , MBA , Co-founder and CEO of Fathom, a leading autonomous medical coding platform that uses deep learning and LLMs to code patient encounters with high automation rates and broad specialty coverage.

, Co-founder and CEO of Fathom, a leading autonomous medical coding platform that uses deep learning and LLMs to code patient encounters with high automation rates and broad specialty coverage. Patrick Hunt , MD, MBA , Chief Medical Officer of QGenda, the leading innovator in enterprise healthcare workforce management and provider operations, delivering solutions for credentialing, physician scheduling, nurse and staff scheduling, on-call scheduling, room and capacity management, time tracking, compensation management, and workforce analytics.

, Chief Medical Officer of QGenda, the leading innovator in enterprise healthcare workforce management and provider operations, delivering solutions for credentialing, physician scheduling, nurse and staff scheduling, on-call scheduling, room and capacity management, time tracking, compensation management, and workforce analytics. Justin Schrager , MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Vital Software, a platform that provides personalized guidance to hospital and emergency department patients, their families and health care providers. Vital promotes the responsible use of AI technology to improve the acute-care experience for millions.

"We are thrilled to have such a talented group of industry leaders join our Strategic Advisory Board," said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, CEO of ApolloMD. "Their expertise and insights will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and drive innovation in the health care industry."

SAB members will have opportunities to engage with ApolloMD in strategic decisions, analyze industry opportunities, and brainstorm innovative solutions designed to enhance the patient and provider experience. The SAB will meet quarterly to deepen their knowledge of the evolving health care landscape and network with industry leaders.

For more information about ApolloMD and its Strategic Advisory Board, please visit www.apollomd.com.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners giving them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD.com for more information.

SOURCE ApolloMD