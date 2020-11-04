Apoptosis Assay Market Size Worth $7.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global apoptosis assay market size is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Extensive research activities on expanding applications of drug-induced apoptosis assays have propelled the inclination of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards incorporating cell cycle products in the drug discovery and designing process. The introduction of affordable and easy to perform kits that can be accommodated in complex experiments is expected to minimize the overhead costs of apoptosis experiments. Companies are providing highly precise reagents and lot-to-lot reproducibility in sample measurements.

Key suggestions from the report:

The kits segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of around 50.0% owing to increasing investment by key market players

Increase in the demand for fluorochrome-labeled inhibitors of caspases has made reagents the fastest growing product segment in the market

Application of these inhibitors with other techniques is anticipated to enhance the apoptosis assessment, thereby driving segment growth

Owing to the wide adoption and easy availability of products, flow cytometry is estimated to account for a substantial share of approximately 35.0% in 2019

The increasing significance of continuous monitoring of programmed cell death across novel drug discoveries and development of advanced therapeutics is set to propel market growth

North America has dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019, and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years as a result of the expanding CRO landscape in the region

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Apoptosis Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits, Reagents), By Assay Type (Caspase, DNA Fragmentation), By Technique, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/apoptosis-market

Professionals at pharmaceutical companies are making use of cell-cycle inhibitors and Apoptosis-Inducing Factors (AIF)/ molecules to explore possible drug targets. Also, high demand for caspase activity assays along with Bcl-2 protein family across pharmaceutical companies for apoptosis detection has been observed in recent years. Biotechnology companies are enhancing quantification techniques to enable real-time monitoring of apoptotic cellular dynamics.

The presence of established guidelines and protocols for cell-potency assays has strengthened the development of efficient cell-death detection assays. Whereas, stringent regulations with respect to the approval of cell-potency assays are ensuring successful uptake of market products launched.

The flow cytometry segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of the technique among researchers. It helps in finding the difference between intact mitochondria (healthy cells) and permeabilized mitochondria (cells undergoing death). The segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. In addition, the growing significance of programmed cell death or apoptosis to treat chronic diseases is driving the segment growth.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.