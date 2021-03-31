Apotex Corp. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets 2mg due to trace amounts of Quetiapine Fumarate

WESTON, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp is voluntarily recalling three (3) lots of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets 2mg to the consumer level due to trace amounts of Quetiapine Fumarate in one lot RX1663. Out of an abundance of caution, lots RX1662 and RX1664 are also included in the scope of this voluntary recall, as they were manufactured in the same campaign as lot RX1663.

Risk Statement: Administration of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets containing trace amounts of Quetiapine Fumarate to a patient can result in the possibility of hypersensitivity reaction and may potentially have additive effects in lowering blood pressure, sleepiness/sedation, and dizziness. Pediatric patients, pregnant patients and older adults may be more likely to experience low blood pressure and dizziness if exposed to the defective product. To date, Apotex Corp has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Guanfacine is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and can be used with other stimulant medications. Quetiapine is indicated for the treatment of Schizophrenia and other serious mental disorders such as Bipolar disorder manic episodes, Bipolar disorder, and depressive episodes.

The affected Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets can be identified by NDC numbers stated on label of the product. The lot number and Expiration date are located to the left side of the product description on the label besides the 2D barcode. The affected lots were distributed in the USA between December 22, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

Size Strength NDC Number UPC Code Lot

Number Expiry

Date Guanfacine

Extended-Release

Tablets 100 Tablets 2 mg 60505-3928-1 3 60505 39281 0 RX1662 11/2022 RX1663 11/2022 RX1664 11/2022

The three (3) affected lots of Guanfacine extended-release tablets were distributed by Apotex nationwide in the USA to Wholesalers, Distributors, Warehousing Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacy and Retail Buying Group. Apotex Corp is currently notifying its affected direct account Wholesalers, Distributors, Warehousing Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacy and Retail Buying Group, via mail (FedEx Standard Overnight) and is arranging for return of all recalled product.

Patients who have received either of the three impacted lots of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets or have questions regarding this recall should contact their pharmacy. Individuals should not interrupt their therapy due to this notice. They should immediately contact their health care provider for medical advice and return the impacted product to Inmar Rx Solutions by contacting at the numbers provided in this press release.

Wholesalers, Distributors, Warehousing Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacy and Retail Buying Group should return the recalled product to the place of purchase. Anyone with an existing inventory of the recalled product should quarantine the recalled lots immediately. Customers who purchased the impacted product directly from Apotex can call Inmar Rx Solutions at 1-855-697-4722 (9:00am – 5:00-pm, EST Monday thru Friday), to arrange for their return.

Consumers with the affected units of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets, can contact Inmar Rx Solutions ("Inmar") at 1-855-697-4722, to receive a recall/return packet including the Recall Stock Response Form, or you may obtain this form clsnetlink.com.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Apotex Corp. by phone at 1-800-706-5575 (8:30am – 5:00pm, EST Monday thru Friday) or email address [email protected]. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

