APP Group, Mackage and SOIA & KYIO Select Infor for its Digital Supply Chain Transformation

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that APP Group has selected Infor Retail CloudSuite to support their exponential growth and global expansion. APP Group manages two global leading brands, Mackage and SOIA & KYO, and is dedicated to the design, production and wholesale and retail commercialization of luxury outerwear and accessories.

APP Group will implement a suite of solutions including Infor CloudSuite Fashion, Infor Demand Planner, Infor Nexus, and Birst analytics to accelerate its direct-to-consumer expansion. Infor's platform is expected to enable APP Group to standardize processes across the enterprise while maximizing the availability of inventory across all fulfilment channels. APP Group will modernize and consolidate their multiple ERPs with CloudSuite Fashion and leverage the modern, connected platform via Infor Nexus to support growth across their various direct to consumer channels, wholesale, store growth and eCommerce.

"As our business rapidly expands, APP Group needs to have a modernized IT foundation to grow and scale effectively. Our investment in Infor's ERP and supply chain solutions will help provide the transformation our organization needs to drive agility, improve our time to market for new products and expand globally," said Donna Lisk, Chief Financial Officer, APP Group.

Given the seasonal nature of the outerwear business and the unpredictability from weather, managing inventory availability with seasonal demand and coordinating products across a global supply chain is a key challenge that the company will be able to better manage. Infor Nexus offers APP Group supply chain visibility and collaboration from the factory floor to the store, providing APP Group with the ability to best manage product complexity and the agility to respond to changing demand. Finally, APP Group will leverage Infor's deep fashion industry functionality to standardize on best practices and growth of their global wholesale and omni-channel retail businesses.

"Infor's Retail solutions help organizations better manage inventory on the world's largest commerce network. We are excited to partner with APP Group to help the organization through its transformation of their digital supply chain," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Retail. "Infor's retail-specific solutions will provide APP Group with the agility and best practice capabilities needed to thrive in a competitive luxury fashion industry. With Infor, APP Group has the tools to streamline day-to-day business, and our innovative tools provide them with the visibility and capability to manage their supply chain globally."

For more information please visit: https://www.infor.com/industries/retail.

About APP Group

APP Group is the Montreal based parent company of Mackage and SOIA & KYO brands. We are creators, wholesalers and retailers of luxurious and quality outerwear, handbags and accessories, sold to upscale retailers in over 20 countries throughout the world.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

