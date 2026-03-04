Appcast Chief Economist to Decode How Washington's Latest Policy Shifts Are Reshaping the Talent Market at UNLEASH America

Andrew Flowers will share new Recruitonomics research on how immigration shifts, tariffs and federal policy changes are driving wage pressure, slower hiring and rising recruiting costs

LEBANON, N.H., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

At UNLEASH America 2026, Appcast Chief Economist Andrew Flowers will present a session, titled "Policy Shocks & Talent Markets: How Washington's Moves Are Shaping Recruiting," on Wednesday, March 18.

In this data-driven session, Flowers will examine how recent federal policy changes, from evolving immigration rules and trade policy to tax and regulatory shifts, are reverberating through the U.S. labor market and reshaping recruiting strategy.

As Washington advances new policies, employers are facing tightening labor supply, rising wage pressure and higher recruiting costs. Drawing on Appcast's proprietary Recruitonomics research and the latest labor market data, Flowers will break down how U.S. policy developments are directly influencing recruiting strategies, sourcing strategy and cost-per-applicant trends.

Session highlights include:

How immigration policy shifts are narrowing labor-supply pools and driving up competition and wage pressure.

The recruiting cost implications of inflation, tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty, based on Appcast's recent analyses.

Why recruiting is becoming slower and costlier even without a recession.

What data-driven talent acquisition teams can do to adapt: benchmarking wages more frequently, refining job ad sourcing and application processes to counter external policy shocks.

How to translate policy-level change into actionable recruiting strategy: from talent supply mitigation to cost control and agility in hiring.

Who:

Andrew Flowers, chief economist at Appcast

Andrew Flowers is the chief economist at Appcast. He also serves as the director of research at Recruitonomics, an insights hub powered by Appcast, designed to help business leaders stay on top of the evolving labor market. He leads a team of economists and data analysts who produce data-driven research that aims to bring clarity to the chaos of a changing economic landscape.

A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers is frequently interviewed by leading media outlets – such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NPR's Marketplace and Business Insider. With nearly 15 years of experience, he has produced more than 50 economic research reports throughout his career.

When:

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 11–11:25 a.m. PDT

Where:

Stage 4 | Room 106

UNLEASH America

Caesars Forum

3911 S Koval Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89109

To learn more about Flower's session, visit https://www.unleash.ai/unleashamerica/session/policy-shocks-talent-markets-how-washingtons-moves-are-shaping-recruiting/.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Appcast)

202-805-2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast