Appcast Launches New Quarterly Hiring Economy Briefing Series with Q1 2026 Edition

Free virtual session featuring Chief Economist Andrew Flowers will unpack key labor market trends shaping recruiting and hiring decisions in 2026

LEBANON, N.H., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Appcast is kicking off its new quarterly Hiring Economy Briefing Series with an in–depth analysis of the labor market forces shaping the first quarter of 2026. In this inaugural session, Chief Economist Andrew Flowers will break down the economic signals that matter most for talent acquisition leaders navigating an increasingly unpredictable hiring landscape.

Drawing on the latest labor market data and new Recruitonomics analysis, Flowers will help employers separate meaningful trends from short–term noise, providing clarity on where hiring momentum is real and where risks may be emerging.

Topics will include:

The true state of the 2026 labor market, including how major data revisions indicate the economy may be stabilizing rather than expanding.

Why hiring demand is becoming more uneven across industries, with growth concentrated in healthcare while other sectors show slower momentum.

The outlook for unemployment, wage growth and labor supply in the months ahead.

The potential for further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and what that could mean for recruiting budgets and employer demand.

Actionable strategies talent acquisition teams can use now to stay competitive in an uncertain hiring landscape while doing more with less.

As the first installment in this year–long quarterly briefing series, the Q1 2026 Hiring Economy Briefing is designed to equip talent leaders with timely, data-backed insights to make smarter workforce planning and recruiting decisions throughout the year.

Who:

Andrew Flowers, chief economist at Appcast

Andrew Flowers is the chief economist at Appcast. He also serves as the director of research at Recruitonomics, an insights hub powered by Appcast, designed to help business leaders stay on top of the evolving labor market. He leads a team of economists and data analysts who produce data-driven research that aims to bring clarity to the chaos of a changing economic landscape.

A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers is frequently interviewed by leading media outlets – such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NPR's Marketplace and Business Insider. With nearly 15 years of experience, he has produced more than 50 economic research reports throughout his career.

When:

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

Media Contact:

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Appcast)

202-805-2345

[email protected]

SOURCE Appcast