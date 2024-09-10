AppCD Closes $12.3M Seed Round and Rebrands to StackGen

StackGen expands leadership and go-to-market team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- appCD, the generative infrastructure from code company, today announced the close of its $12.3M seed round, its new identity as StackGen, and the appointment of Arshad Sayyad as Chief Business Officer. The round was led by Thomvest Ventures, with existing investors, FireBolt Ventures, WestWave Capital, and Secure Octane participating. StackGen will utilize the funding to accelerate product development, enhance its go-to-market strategy, and fuel company growth.

StackGen

"StackGen represents the next evolution of our commitment to revolutionizing infrastructure from code," said Sachin Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of StackGen. "The funding will enable us to meet the growing demand from enterprise customers as we continue to deliver on our vision for the future of infrastructure from code. Our new name encapsulates this vision and mission to provide seamless, full-stack infrastructure solutions that enhance the developer experience and enforce industry standards, while embracing generative AI."

As stated in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Platform Engineering, 2024, "The plethora of cloud infrastructure services across multiple cloud providers makes it difficult for platform engineers and developers to manage infrastructure change at the same pace as application code. Therefore, much like software engineers are productive working with higher-level abstractions using object-oriented programming languages with reusable modules, platform engineers seek similar benefits for improving their productivity and simplifying infrastructure delivery. IfC merges infrastructure and application code into a common programming model and a common programming language. IfC improves development and infrastructure agility by enabling infrastructure to change at the same pace as applications — developers focus on business logic and application architecture while infrastructure code is auto-generated based on organizational standards."

"Ensuring governance and consistency in deployments is crucial. StackGen provides default standardization, embedding consistency, security, and policy guardrails seamlessly into cloud deployments for enhanced application reliability," said Arvind Gidwani, CTO, SAP NS2. "StackGen is providing the necessary compliance and cloud automation at scale to help drive digital transformation."

"I am thrilled to be an investor and board member at StackGen, partnering with repeat founder and CEO Sachin Agarwal and his cofounders, Asif Awan and Arshad Sayyad," said Umesh Padval, Managing Director, Thomvest Ventures. "StackGen is revolutionizing the DevOps market with its Infrastructure from Code platform driving 10x productivity gains for DevOps and SecOps. The strong team, massive market opportunity along with differentiated and easy to use technology met the criterion of our thesis driven investments."

The rebranding to StackGen reflects the company's commitment to providing comprehensive infrastructure solutions that span the entire technology stack.

StackGen has expanded its leadership and go-to-market team with the appointment of Arshad Sayyad, former President of Fidelity Investments India and Managing Director at Accenture, Danielle Cook, CNCF Ambassador and ex-Fairwinds and Ondata, and Lauren Rother, ex-HashiCorp.

StackGen launched its Dev Edition in March, and has already seen significant interest, with developers rapidly signing up to utilize its cutting-edge solutions. This early success underscores the growing demand for innovative infrastructure from code technologies and sets the stage for continued growth and market penetration.

About StackGen

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Sachin Aggarwal and Asif Awan, StackGen (formerly appCD) automatically generates Infrastructure from Code (IfC) based on application code with golden standards applied. Unlike manual Infrastructure as Code (IaC) creation or "golden templates" that quickly become outdated, StackGen generates IaC automatically from the application code, without requiring any code changes, and applies preset standards. StackGen provides seamless, full-stack infrastructure solutions that enhance the developer experience and enforce industry standards. Built for platform engineers and DevOps teams tasked with improving the developer experience and enforcing standards, StackGen reduces software development lifecycle (SDLC) bottlenecks, minimizes liabilities, and eliminates cognitive overload. StackGen is backed by notable venture capital firms Thomvest Ventures, WestWave Capital, FireBolt, and Secure Octane. For further information, please visit www.stackgen.com.

