StackGen Named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for AI in IT Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor for AI in IT Operations.1 StackGen's Autonomous Infrastructure Platform (AIP) enables platform engineering teams to move from manual Infrastructure as Code (IaC) processes to intent-driven, goal-oriented automation through AI agents that operate with selectable autonomy levels.

We feel this recognition reflects the growing need for AI-powered infrastructure automation as organizations face increasing complexity, persistent skills shortages, and pressure to accelerate delivery while maintaining compliance and security standards. According to Gartner's research, 54% of IT infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders cite optimizing costs as a top factor driving AI adoption, while 47% prioritize enhancing efficiency and performance (including improving processes).

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner for our innovation in autonomous infrastructure," said Sachin Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of StackGen. "As AI coding tools accelerate development velocity, infrastructure has become the critical bottleneck preventing organizations from realizing their AI investments. StackGen's Autonomous Infrastructure Platform ensures infrastructure can move at the velocity of code while maintaining the governance, compliance, and security guardrails enterprises require."

StackGen's platform generates compliant Terraform, OpenTofu, and Helm configurations with built-in security policies, enabling users to provision infrastructure through natural language intent rather than manual code. The platform's AI agents operate across selectable autonomy levels—from human-in-the-loop virtual assistant capabilities to fully autonomous autopilot mode—coordinated through an AI control plane that orchestrates workflows from developer intent to infrastructure deployment.

The platform serves platform engineering teams that define cloud infrastructure blueprints and governance patterns, DevOps engineers streamlining application-to-infrastructure workflows, and security and compliance officers enforcing continuous policy compliance across standards including FedRAMP, HIPAA, and SOC 2. StackGen's multicloud, agent-driven automation helps organizations accelerate deployment while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance requirements.

StackGen's customer base includes enterprise organizations across regulated industries such as healthcare, government, and financial services, where automated compliance and security policy enforcement are critical requirements. The platform integrates with existing development workflows and infrastructure ecosystems, enabling teams to adopt AI-driven infrastructure automation without disrupting critical operations.

StackGen delivers an Autonomous Infrastructure Platform (AIP) powered by Aiden, its AI agent that enables platform engineering, DevOps, and SRE teams to move from manual processes to intent-driven automation. Aiden is available in specialized offerings: Aiden for Platform Engineers provides infrastructure provisioning with self-service and governance capabilities while Aiden for DevOps connects to existing DevOps tools to automate workflows. The platform enables autonomous infrastructure across four pillars—self-building, self-governing, self-healing, and self-optimizing—while maintaining compliance and security standards across multiple cloud environments. StackGen serves enterprise and fast growing customers including Autodesk, SAP NS2 and Nielsen.

