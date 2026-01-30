AppClose and Los Angeles County Superior Court Announce 3.5-Year Extension of Approved Co-Parenting Platform Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppClose, the leading secure co-parenting platform trusted by courts nationwide, today announced that the Superior Court of Los Angeles County has entered into a new 3.5-year agreement with AppClose which, following the initial agreement that began in 2020, continues the platform's placement on the Court's vendor resource list of online parenting tools. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is the largest trial court in the United States, serving 88 cities with more than 10 million estimated residents.

The extension provides families and family-law professionals in Los Angeles County with technology that promotes transparency, accountability, and court-ready documentation.

"The Superior Court of Los Angeles County's decision to extend this agreement underscores the importance of secure, reliable, and accessible tools for modern co-parenting," said Dennis James, Chief Operating Officer of AppClose, Inc. "AppClose continues to evolve to meet the needs of families, courts, and professionals while remaining affordable, all-inclusive, and easy to use."

All-Inclusive Platform for Families. AppClose offers one all-inclusive subscription for $8.99 per month, providing unlimited access to all features with no tiers, add-ons, or required annual commitments. Users can access AppClose via mobile apps and the web, receive a 60-day free trial with unlimited access to all features — no credit card or upfront payment required, and qualifying families may apply for renewable fee waivers.

Key features include:

Unlimited secure, encrypted messaging with permanent, time-stamped records

Unlimited Certified Electronic Business Records and Business Records Affidavits

Shared parenting calendars, custody schedules, and activity tracking

Unlimited audio and video calls with optional mutual-consent recording and transcripts

Searchable stored records

Expense tracking, reimbursement requests, and ipayou ® in-app payments

in-app payments Unlimited file storage for documents, photos, receipts, and records

GPS-verified check-ins (location not shared), private notes, and activity logs

Pet management tools for shared pet care responsibilities

Solo Mode, allowing parents to create records, send requests, and manage schedules even when the other parent is not actively using the platform

Circles, enabling controlled access for attorneys, mediators, guardians ad litem, and extended family members

Ad-free use and no sale of user data

All users are supported by a dedicated, family law experienced support team trained to assist with high-conflict and court involved situations.

AppClose Pro® for Family Law Professionals

AppClose also offers Free AppClose Pro®, a professional solution for family-law attorneys, mediators, courts, and practitioners, enabling secure case participation (when invited), streamlined access to certified records, reduced administrative burden, and audit-ready documentation while maintaining strict privacy controls.

About AppClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AppClose is the world's most widely used and court-ordered co-parenting platform, trusted by parents and professionals and, based on user supplied data, court-ordered in every U.S. County. AppClose was named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list for Operational Excellence. It is recognized by both major app stores with over 57,500 five-star reviews from verified users, more than any other co-parenting app in the world. In one all-inclusive platform, AppClose provides secure messaging, audio and video calling, unlimited secure storage, search, custody scheduling, payments and expense tracking, private notes, file & media sharing, and certified business-records. Supported by a responsive, U.S.-based support team comprising family law-experienced professionals, AppClose empowers families with technology that promotes accountability, privacy, and positive outcomes for children. To learn more about AppClose and explore upcoming releases, visit appclose.com. For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose.com/pro.

SOURCE AppClose, Inc