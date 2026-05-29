AppClose® Launches Spanish language support and Co-Parent Assist™ -- AI Communication Guidance for Co-Parents and Family Law

Optional real-time tone and clarity review powered by our privately deployed dedicated AI model — included in AppClose's all-inclusive subscription at no additional cost

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppClose, the world's most widely used co-parenting platform, today announced the launch of Co-Parent Assist, an optional AI-powered communication feature designed specifically for co-parenting and family law communication workflows.

Co-Parent Essentials

Unlike AI tools that rely on models that train on users' private communications, Co-Parent Assist operates through our privately deployed dedicated AI model designed specifically for the AppClose platform. Messages aren't sent to any third party AI service and are not used to train any model. Co-Parent Assist helps parents review tone and clarity before sending a message, while keeping users fully in control of what they choose to send.

AppClose also announced expanded Spanish-language support across the platform, making secure co-parenting communication and court-trusted documentation more accessible to Spanish-speaking families, attorneys, and family law professionals.

Both features are included in AppClose's single all-inclusive subscription, and are available now to every subscriber on iOS, Android, and AppClose Web, at no additional cost.

"The Pause Before You Send"

When enabled, Co-Parent Assist reviews draft messages in real time and may identify wording that could be perceived as escalatory, inflammatory, or unclear. The feature can suggest edits and alternatives that improve clarity or are more neutral, all while preserving the original meaning and intent of the communication.

Suggestions are entirely optional, visible only to the sender, never sent automatically and, unless sent, never included in exportable records.

"Families should not have to choose between modern AI tools and privacy," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose. "Co-Parent Assist was designed specifically for co-parenting communications exclusively within our private AI environment. The goal is simple: help reduce unnecessary escalation while keeping communications private and parents fully in control of what they choose to send."

Designed to Assist — Not Replace Human Judgment

Co-Parent Assist is not therapy, legal advice, or message moderation. The feature does not make decisions for users or alter communications automatically. Suggestions are visible only to the sender, entirely optional, and intended solely to help users review tone and clarity before sending a message.

Built for Co-Parent Communication

Since 2016, AppClose has been downloaded more than 2.7 million times, and has provided families, attorneys, guardians ad litem, therapists, and courts with secure communication tools designed for family law environments. Routinely referenced in court orders nationwide, and used by hundreds of thousands co-parents and professionals monthly, AppClose supports millions of secure interactions each month across mobile and web.

Core AppClose features include:

Secure, one-on-one and group messaging; with sent messages unalterable by users

Unlimited audio and video calling without disclosing phone numbers or location

With mutual consent, optional call recording and transcription, stored by the system and downloadable by users

Shared parenting schedules and parenting-time tracking

Important child details saved and shared

Expenses and reimbursements tracked through ipayou ®

Unlimited secure storage for records, receipts, and documents

Private Check-Ins and quick parenting exchange requests

Certified Electronic Business Records designed for family law proceedings

Calendar notes

Pet management

Parents may add stepparents, grandparents, childcare providers, guardians ad litem, attorneys, and other family law professionals directly within AppClose

Attorneys, guardians ad litem, therapists, and other family law professionals may participate through the free, web-based AppClose Pro platform.

Court trusted records

Communication activity on AppClose is preserved as part of a system of record sealed from the moment it is created. Every message, call, request, and payment is securely time-stamped, encrypted, and stored at the point of creation, and users cannot modify or delete these records.

Any user may initiate unlimited Certified Electronic Business Records exports directly through the platform. Exportable certified records include messages, group conversations, call logs, expenses, reimbursements, requests, check-ins, notes, and session logs. Each certified records export contains a unique Record ID, certification timestamp, in-app session logs with IP addresses, and documented chain of custody. Certified Electronic Business Records are designed for use in U.S. family law courts and courts of general jurisdiction handling family law matters.

Through the free, web-based AppClose Pro platform, attorneys and courts may independently verify Record IDs and access the same certified records that are stored within the AppClose system.

Availability and Pricing

AppClose offers one all-inclusive subscription with every feature included:

$8.99 paid monthly, with discounts for prepaid plans

Additional discounts available through AppClose Web, including annual and two-year prepaid website plans, with monthly-equivalent pricing as low as $5.89

60-day free trial with unlimited access to all features and no credit card required

Fee waivers available for qualifying families experiencing financial hardship and survivors of domestic violence

Discounts available for eligible military families

Since January 1, 2026, AppClose has issued more than 18,500 fee waivers to qualifying families.

AppClose provides all features under one subscription with no advertising and no sale of user data.

About AppClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AppClose is the world's most widely used and court-ordered co-parenting platform, trusted by parents and professionals and, based on user supplied data, has been court-ordered in every U.S. County, AppClose brings together communication, accountability, and court-ready documentation in one integrated platform across mobile and web. AppClose was named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list for Operational Excellence. It is recognized by both major app stores with over 66,300 five-star reviews from verified users, more than any other co-parenting app in the world. In one all-inclusive platform, AppClose provides secure, one-on-one and group messaging unalterable by users, unlimited audio and video calling without disclosing phone numbers or location; and, with mutual consent, the ability to record, transcribe, and securely store calls directly within the platform, unlimited secure storage, search, custody scheduling, payments and expense tracking, private notes, file & media sharing, and certified business-records. Co-Parent Assist™, AppClose's privately deployed AI-powered communication feature, optionally provides real-time guidance designed to help users review tone and clarity before sending a message.

Supported by a responsive, U.S.-based support team comprising family law-experienced professionals, AppClose empowers families with technology that promotes accountability, privacy, and positive outcomes for children. To learn more about AppClose and explore upcoming releases, visit appclose.com. For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose.com/pro.

SOURCE AppClose, Inc