AppClose Pro AI Assistant: Transforming Family Law with Cutting-Edge AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppClose, Inc., the leading co-parenting communication and family law platform, is proud to announce the AppClose Pro AI Assistant—a revolutionary generative AI solution for family law attorneys and courts. This launch builds on the success of AppClose, recently recognized on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in Operational Excellence, a testament to the company's innovative impact and dedication to simplifying co-parenting and enhancing efficiency in family law.

"At AppClose, our mission has always been to simplify co-parenting and support families during challenging times. With the launch of AppClose Pro AI Assistant, we're taking a giant leap forward in empowering legal professionals with tools that not only enhance efficiency but also improve outcomes for families. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the impact our technology is making for families, family law professionals and courts," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose.

AppClose has been recommended by more than 63,000 family law attorneys, a testament to the trust and respect it has earned from co-parents, courts, and family law professionals. Court-ordered in every U.S. county and in six other countries, AppClose has established itself a widely trusted platform for co-parenting and family law practice. According to Sensor Tower data1, AppClose is the clear leader in the co-parenting technology space, consistently ranking as one of the top apps in parenting resources. This growth reflects AppClose's commitment to delivering clarity, compliance, and efficiency, providing co-parents, attorneys, and courts with the tools needed to navigate complex legal dynamics with confidence and reliability.

AI-Powered Innovation for Legal Professionals

The AppClose Pro AI Assistant is part of the robust ecosystem AppClose has built to enhance collaboration between courts, legal professionals, and co-parents. This interconnected system streamlines communication, ensures compliance, and promotes transparency at every stage of the family law process. AppClose Pro AI Assistant introduces advanced generative AI tools that can be used by legal professionals for vital tasks.

Smart Communication Analysis: Legal professionals automatically identify patterns, conflicts, and compliance violations in co-parenting messages shared with them by co-parents, which assists counseling clients about their communications between co-parents.

Drafting: Directly from case-specific data, generate drafts of documents used in family law practice, consistent with applicable family law standing orders and other local requirements.

Record and Document Management: Evaluate voluminous records and documents, categorize by content, and organize and generate evidence summaries ready for submission to court.

Trial Preparation: Analyze strengths and weaknesses of claims, reveal evidentiary gaps, and recommend additional discovery, witnesses, and the like.

Consistent with professional obligations of legal professionals, AppClose Pro AI Assistant includes important guardrails:

Use of Prompts: Prompts and documents on specific cases are not used to further train the AppClose Pro AI Assistant in general.

Personal Data and Confidential Information: Adhering to strict privacy standards, AppClose Pro AI Assistant ensures that all AI activity and personal data are appropriately segregated and secured, and handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws.

This ecosystem facilitates communications among courts, legal professionals, and co-parents, and provides tools and insights to all parties that foster efficiency and better decision-making.

AppClose Pro AI Assistant will be available to legal professionals in the U.S. early in Q1 2025. Later in 2025, both AppClose Pro AI Assistant and AppClose Pro will expand to the six additional countries where AppClose is currently trusted by co-parents, courts and attorneys.

AppClose Pro AI Assistant represents the next chapter in AppClose's journey to empower family law professionals with tools that simplify workflows, enhance efficiency, and help families and children through challenging transitions. By creating technology that connects courts, attorneys, and co-parents in a seamless ecosystem, AppClose enables legal professionals to make more informed decisions and deliver better outcomes for the families they serve.

1 Per Sensor Tower data, within the category of parenting resources in the U.S., AppClose is in the top 20 mobile apps, based on daily active users, for the YTD 2024 period through November 30th.

About AppClose

AppClose is the leading co-parenting platform in the United States and is trusted by families in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland. AppClose simplifies communication, manages shared expenses, and coordinates scheduling for co-parents, using advanced encryption to ensure the security and privacy of user data. It is widely recognized and used in court-ordered co-parenting arrangements in every county across the U.S., helping parents meet legal requirements while reducing conflict and improving collaboration. AppClose empowers hundreds of thousands of co-parents to streamline their responsibilities, save time, ensure compliance with court orders, and prioritize their children's well-being. For more information, visit appclose.com . For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose.com/pro.

