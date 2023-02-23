Appdome Adds New Customer and Product Executives to Accelerate Market Leadership and Growth

Announces Jamie Bertasi as new Chief Customer Officer and Chris Roeckl as new Chief Product Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today affirmed its commitment to protect the global mobile app economy by adding two executives to new leadership roles at the company. Jamie Bertasi joins Appdome as Chief Customer Officer and Chris Roeckl has been appointed Chief Product Officer at Appdome.

Bertasi knows workforce automation and brings deep experience enabling customer success over a career that includes senior sales, product and customer success positions at Totango, IBM, [email protected], Microsoft and Homesuite. For the past six years prior to Appdome, she served as President and COO of Totango, a leading customer success automation company.

"Forward-thinking mobile app managers and developers today realize the need to deliver end-to-end Android and iOS cyber defense automation to protect their customers," said Bertasi. "Through Appdome's technology, platform, and services, we're committed to helping brands simplify, accelerate and improve the job of protecting mobile apps, revenues and customers."

Chris Roeckl has held several executive positions at Appdome since joining in July 2016. In his new role as Chief Product Officer, he will partner and collaborate with Appdome's customers on new products, services and enhancements inside the Appdome product. He also will oversee Appdome's marketing team, as well as a new mobile DevOps and security solutions group, led by Karen Hsu, Appdome's Senior Vice President.

"Mobile brands see the need for Cyber Defense Automation and are excited by the future of the Appdome platform," Roeckl said. "We're committed to offering the widest range of, business relevant, impactful mobile app protections, deepest insight into mobile attacks and threats, and best user experience for all mobile app stakeholders."

Appdome's mobile Cyber Defense Automation platform delivers the widest range of Certified Secure™ mobile app protections including, mobile app security, runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other protections.

"Global consumers expect a lot when it comes to mobile app security," said Tom Tovar, Appdome's Co-Creator and CEO. "Appdome's Cyber Defense Automation Platform makes building secure apps within DevOps and CI/CD platforms quicker and easier. Jamie and Chris form a powerful duo in the discipline of protecting mobile apps and race to protect every mobile app in the world."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides mobile brands the only patented, centralized, data-driven Mobile Cyber Defense Automation platform, delivering rapid no-code, no-SDK mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot implementations, configuration as code ease, Threat-Events™ threat-aware UI/UX control, ThreatScope™, and Certified Secure™ DevSecOps Certification in one integrated system. With Appdome, mobile developers, cyber and fraud teams can accelerate delivery, guarantee compliance, and leverage automation to build, test, release and monitor the full range of cyber, anti-fraud and other defenses needed in mobile apps from inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, m-commerce, consumer and B2B brands use Appdome to upgrade mobile DevSecOps and protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome's products are protected by patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at www.appdome.com.

