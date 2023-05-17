Appdome and Bitrise Partner to Secure the Mobile App Economy

News provided by

Appdome

17 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Integration Brings Android & iOS Cyber Defense Automation together with Bitrise CI/CD to Streamline Mobile App Defense in the DevOps Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced that it has released a pre-built plugin integration between its platform and Bitrise. Bitrise's Mobile DevOps platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. The new integration, known as a Bitrise Step, allows mobile developers to build in-app defenses and retrieve Appdome's Certified Secure™ DevSecOps certification for any of Appdome's Android & iOS mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, mobile anti-bot and other cyber defenses, from inside the Bitrise environment with ease. The new Appdome for Bitrise Step is part of Appdome's Dev2Cyber Partner initiative and will accelerate delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

"To meet our vision of becoming a single solution for every aspect of Mobile DevOps, we've teamed up with leading industry technologies like Appdome to automate the manual tasks that stand between companies and their ability to build, test and deploy their apps, at scale," said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. "Appdome's approach to building app security into the Mobile DevOps pipeline is a foundational part of delivering on these experiences, and therefore a very welcome new addition to the Bitrise Step Library."

Bitrise's Mobile DevOps platform powers more than 2 million builds per month by automating key processes in the app development lifecycle, while Appdome's a cyber defense automation platform automatically builds mobile app protection in mobile apps in the CI/CD pipeline. Combined, the new Appdome for Bitrise Step allows mobile developers to enjoy fully automated, no-code, no-SDK mobile app security, mobile fraud prevention, anti-malware, mobile anti-bot, RASP, encryption, man-in-the-middle attack prevention and other protections for Android & iOS apps from inside the Bitrise pipeline. Joint customers can also get real-time mobile app attack and defense ROI monitoring via Appdome's ThreatScope™ XDR solution.

"Like Bitrise, we believe that Mobile DevOps is a culture and a set of technologies," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. "The partnership adds automated mobile app protection to the Bitrise CI/CD pipeline and real-time attack monitoring to the feedback loop for all developers."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome's recent Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security survey revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, and 68% said they'd abandon brands that offered no protection.

"The pace of malicious innovation, including new tools to hack mobile apps, new malware and other attacks is growing too rapidly to leave cyber and fraud defense to manual efforts," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "Mobile brands have to combine cyber defense automation with attack intelligence inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline to win and keep customers and businesses safe."

For more information on how to use Appdome with Bitrise, please see this knowledge base article.

About Appdome  
Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money, and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps with ease, inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

For more information on Appdome's Dev2Cyber partner program, please contact Appdome at [email protected].

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

SOURCE Appdome

Also from this source

Appdome Partners with GitLab to Enhance Security in the Mobile App Economy

Appdome Releases Build-2Secure Jenkins Plugin to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.