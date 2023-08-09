Appdome Launches Cyber Community Program with Pen Testers Around the World

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced the launch of its new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps through collaboration with more than 50 renowned mobile app penetration testers around the world. This initiative aims to foster a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing has become a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android & iOS apps, infrastructures and users continue to evolve and proliferate. The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

"We're super excited to join forces with the most respected names in the mobile application penetration testing industry," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "Our pen testing partners are the best in the industry and, together, we're all committed to seeing cyber recommendations make it into production and advance the start of the art of mobile app defense for everyone."

Through this program, Appdome will collaborate and share research with leading mobile app penetration testing companies, renowned for their expertise in identifying exploits, vulnerabilities and conducting rigorous security assessments of Android & iOS applications. Appdome will also integrate the recommendations provided by these partners into Appdome's cyber defense automation platform to deepen and accelerate mobile app defenses for all mobile brands.

As a community project, Appdome will also contribute cyber and threat research to the community as well as fund education, awareness, and other programs to benefit mutual customers and the broad cyber community defending mobile brands, businesses, and users.

Some of the founding members of the Mobile App Defense Project include: 7ASecurity, Bishop Fox, Bugcrowd, Chaleit, Claranet Cyber Security, Cloudvolution, Cyber Legion, Cytix, eShard, Firmus, Hacken, Informer, Innovery, Key-Wisdom, Kualitatem, Mondas, NetSPI, Nettitude, NST Cyber, Open-Sec, PacificSecPentest Limited, Pragma, Secarma, SecureLayer7, Technopath, Tekium Mexico, The SecOps Group and WebSec.

About Appdome
Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

