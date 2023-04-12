Appdome Releases Build-2Secure Jenkins Plugin to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Brings Android & iOS Cyber Defense Automation inside the Jenkins CI/CD Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced that it has released a pre-built CI/CD integration Plugin for Jenkins, the leading open-source automation server. With this new integration, Jenkins users can leverage Appdome's configuration-as-code ease and build and certify any of Appdome's security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses in Android and iOS apps from inside Jenkins CI/CD pipelines.

Appdome's cyber defense automation platform streamlines delivery and certifies secure cyber security defenses in iOS and Android apps, including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, jailbreak detection, root detection, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, on-device anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, mobile anti-bot and other protections. Appdome's Cyber Defense Automation platform builds protections and returns a unique, auditable, and detailed artifact following each build to guarantee Android & iOS apps have the mobile app defenses required by the mobile brand. The new Build-2Secure Jenkins CI/CD integration is part of Appdome's Dev2Cyber Agility initiative. It eliminates manual coding and connects Jenkins to Appdome to automate the protection of mobile apps globally.

"Mobile development teams rely on Jenkins to create mobile apps in a continuous, agile and fast-moving environment," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile & Security Solutions. "As the need for better cyber defense in mobile apps rises, our pre-built plugin with Jenkins CI/CD pipelines will enable brands to realize even faster delivery, zero-day response and quicker remediation for cyber events in iOS and Android apps."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome's recent survey Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, and 68% said they'd abandon brands that offered no protection.

"Mobile brands want tighter integration with CI/CD platforms and better DevSecOps integrations for Android and iOS app pipelines," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "This new Appdome plugin for Jenkins CI/CD pipelines makes it even easier for mobile brands to meet the growing demand for more protection in mobile app experiences fast."

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only data-driven Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based, coding technology, Threat-Events™ threat-aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR, to deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

