Appdome Upgrades its New Build2Secure Plugins for CI/CD Pipelines to Improve DevSecOps

News provided by

Appdome

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enhanced plugins between Appdome and mobile CI/CD platforms streamline mobile app development, testing and release

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced the release of enhanced continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) plugins as part of its Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative. The new, updated plugins provide new build options to test and release Appdome protected mobile apps in the DevOps pipeline.

Appdome pioneered Cyber Defense Automation to empower developers to deliver mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses in Android and iOS apps. Through its Dev2Cyber Partners like Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps, Appdome is joining the ecosystem of industry leading tools to support developers' journey to protect mobile applications throughout the lifecycle of each mobile app quickly and easily.

"Appdome's mission is to simplify and accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps," said Karen Hsu, Senior Vice President of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions at Appdome. "To do this, we're adding automation and delivery to the shift left DevSecOps model, to level up best practices and keep the mobile app economy secure."

Appdome's new upgraded plugins for mobile CI/CD work with all mobile CI/CD vendors including Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps. The updated plugins allow developers (1) generate Universal APK and AAB files for Android applications, (2) automatically build with Appdome QA & Diagnostic logging, and (3) build mobile applications for test, QA and UAT environments using Appdome's recently announced Build-to-Test functionality. Build2Test allows Appdome-protected mobile apps to recognize when automated mobile app testing suites are in use and securely complete tests without exiting, logging all security events for the developer to track and monitor. Build2Test is fully compatible with all mobile app testing vendors, including SauceLabs, BitBar, BrowserStack, LambdaTest and Microsoft App Center.

"We are excited to empower developers with a seamless development and testing experience with our comprehensive set of mobile app protections," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "As developers ourselves, we understand how to make it easy for developers to deliver on the cyber and antifraud objectives and I'm proud we're doing just that with this release."

Appdome CI/CD plugins give customers the following benefits:

  • Simplified Workflow: Seamlessly integrate Appdome's Cyber Defense Automation platform directly into existing Bitrise, Jenkins, Azure DevOps and other workflows, eliminating the need for complex manual integration processes.
  • Accelerated Release Schedules: Leverage automation to significantly reduce the time and effort required to build, test, validate and release secured mobile applications.
  • Automated Secured Mobile App Testing: Test and validate any of Appdome's extensive security protections quickly and easily to via any mobile app testing platform including SauceLabs, BitBar, BrowserStack, LambdaTest and Microsoft App Center.
  • DevOps-friendly Collaboration: Foster collaboration between developers, DevOps teams and security professionals by enabling them to jointly work on mobile app cyber projects rapidly.

To learn more about Appdome's mobile integration platform and the new CI/CD plugins, visit www.appdome.com. For more information about each plugin, visit its Knowledgebase article on Appdome's website: Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps.

About Appdome
Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

SOURCE Appdome

Also from this source

Appdome Partners with Microsoft Azure DevOps to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Appdome Revolutionizes the Way Mobile Brands Defeat Mobile Bots

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.