Appdome Wins Winter 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

News provided by

Appdome

05 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Android and iOS App Protector Continues to Gain Notoriety

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, announced today that Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation, has awarded Appdome with the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through their rigorous briefing selection process.

"At Intellyx, we see thousands of pitches annually from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

Appdome is being recognized with this honor as they are the world's only automated cyber defense system that provides continuous mobile app defense for all Android and iOS apps. It helps application developers save countless hours of coding time, stay agile, leverage automation and rapidly build, test, release and monitor mobile app security. It also provides anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-malware, anti-bot and other defenses in Android and iOS apps in the DevOps CI/CD pipeline with ease. There is no code, no SDKs or servers required.

"Winning the Digital Innovator Award is a testament to Appdome's dedication to mobile application security and to move this emerging industry forward," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "Our innovative platform reflects our deep knowledge of the threats consumers and enterprises are facing when it comes to mobile apps and provides a cost-effective solution that developers can adopt to offer better protection."

For more details on the award, visit the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About Appdome
Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at Appdome's website www.appdome.com

©2023 Intellyx B.V. At the time of writing, Appdome is not currently an Intellyx customer. No AI bots were used to produce this award. To be considered for a briefing–and hence a Digital Innovator award–and use the authorized award badge, please contact Intellyx at [email protected].

SOURCE Appdome

Also from this source

Appdome Partners with JetBrains TeamCity to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Appdome Partners with JetBrains TeamCity to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced it has integrated its Cyber Defense Automation Platform with...
Appdome Named Top InfoSec Innovator for 2023

Appdome Named Top InfoSec Innovator for 2023

Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is proud to announce that it has received the Top InfoSec Innovator, Editor's Choice Award in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.