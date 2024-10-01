Appetite for Travel? Ramada Seeks Chief Eats Officer to Uncover World's Greatest Cultural Delights

Spanning 75 countries, Ramada—one of the world's most recognized hotel brands— is homebase for travelers looking for unforgettable bucket-list experiences, whether they're just around the corner or oceans away. The brand's second official "CEO" will set off on a global journey lasting up to three weeks, exploring the most delicious local cuisines and experiences. The content they capture will be showcased on the brand's website and social media channels and shared with a worldwide audience. In return, the "CEO Comp Package" includes a $10,000 travel stipend to cover airfare and travel expenses, $5,000 cash, paid accommodations for up to 21 nights, upgrade to Wyndham's exclusive Diamond rewards status and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Every stay at Ramada allows guests to truly experience the essence of each destination. As our CEO travels to some of the world's most remarkable cities, they'll immerse themselves in the local culture, engage with the community and share their journey with travel enthusiasts across the globe. That's the Ramada mission—transforming every trip into an unforgettable experience."

- Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader, Ramada by Wyndham

A World of Opportunity

The CEO responsibilities include visiting up to seven countries during a three-week trip, allowing them to truly Sample the World® along the way and sharing their adventures with a global audience. The itinerary will span multiple continents, offering the opportunity to explore international destinations while enjoying the familiar warmth and hospitality of Ramada hotels at each stop. Itinerary will be arranged by the Ramada team in coordination with the selected CEO. Potential stops include:

Asia

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America and The Caribbean

North America

How to Apply

To apply, candidates can post a public video on TikTok explaining why they are the ideal candidate for the job, tagging @RamadabyWyndham, using the hashtag #RamadaCEO, and following @RamadabyWyndham on TikTok. The applicant's TikTok account must be publicly viewable for the duration of the contest. Alternatively, applicants can email their video submission to [email protected].

All submissions must be between one and three minutes in length and should include the applicant's country of residence. If applying via email, be sure to provide the handles for your active and public personal social media accounts. All entries must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 22, 2024.

Additional Qualifications Include:

Applicants must be a legal resident of the 50 United States or Canada (excluding Quebec ).

(excluding ). Availability to travel for up to three weeks between April 1, 2025 , and June 30, 2025 .

, and . Active and proficient on various social media platforms (TikTok and Instagram preferred).

At least 21 years old with a valid passport through December 2025 .

. Self-confessed travel lover and foodie.

Comfortable working remotely and on deadline.

If you're ready to take on the role of Chief Eats Officer, we want to hear from you. Ramada by Wyndham will select the winning CEO on or around the week of November 14, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter. For more details, including official rules, visit www.ramada.com/ceo.

About Ramada by Wyndham

With more than 920 hotels globally, travelers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognized hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada not only so they can Sample the World® but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. Visit www.ramada.com for more information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts