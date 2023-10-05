Appfire Announces Participation in the Data Privacy Framework Program

Program participation signifies Appfire's focus on compliance with EU, UK, and Swiss data privacy standards

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, announced it has been included on the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) participants' list , maintained by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the US Department of Commerce. Ongoing participation in the program by Appfire's US entities listed among DPF participants signifies to partners, customers, vendors, and employees that Appfire has reliable mechanisms for personal data transfers to the United States from the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Switzerland while ensuring data protection that is consistent with EU, UK, and Swiss law.

In today's digitally connected world, data flows and data transfers are critical to an organization's success. For organizations that transfer data between the EU and US, this process has become complex as data privacy regulations have introduced more stringent requirements to ensure compliance. The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for example, restricts the transfer of data to countries without appropriate levels of data protection comparable to the EU. The EU-US DPF provides US-based organizations with a way to transfer personal data while ensuring data protection consistent with EU law. With this participation, customers and other stakeholders are assured that Appfire is in compliance with EU, US, UK, and Swiss data privacy standards and is able to provide adequate data protection.

"Becoming a participant of the Data Privacy Framework Program marks a significant milestone in our journey to ensure data privacy and security for every Appfire customer, vendor, partner, and employee," said Appfire General Counsel Christine Alpers. "Instilling a culture of compliance is an important pillar for our team at Appfire. This participation reinforces our commitment to maintaining the gold standard of privacy compliance and supports our mission to promote trust, giving our stakeholders further assurance that we are operating within the boundaries of legal and ethical data handling practices."

Last year, Appfire launched the Appfire Trust Center to connect customers, partners, and prospects to the latest information on the security, privacy, and compliance of the company's products and services. As data privacy regulations continue to evolve, Appfire's Trust Center serves as a single source of knowledge for customers to help inform their purchasing decisions and provide them with the peace of mind that the products they are purchasing are secure and comply with current data privacy requirements. Within the Trust Center, customers can access compliance documents and review Appfire's standardized questionnaires and information about its ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

