Appfire Exceeds $200M in ARR, Signaling Growing Demand for Software that Augments Leading Platforms for Modern Work

Profitable since inception, Appfire defies the odds of economic fluctuations by enabling customers and teams to tackle today's biggest modern workplace challenges

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, today announced a strong year of growth in 2023, achieving $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The company's mission to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work has continued to prove successful producing consistent year-over-year (YoY) growth – with Appfire growing from $10M ARR to $200M ARR in the last four years. Appfire has also been profitable since inception with best-in-class free cash flow margins relative to the broader SaaS universe.

In 2023, organizations across every industry were impacted by the economic downturn, and the tech industry was hit particularly hard with teams downsizing, leaving many teams to do the same amount of work, if not more, with fewer people. Appfire supported organizations during this time with its extensive portfolio of more than 100 apps that help teams tackle today's biggest challenges by breaking down silos, boosting productivity, modernizing their technology stacks, and adding value to the platforms they already have.

"To remain impervious to market conditions, Appfire takes an authentic and proactive approach to business which allows us to consistently deliver value to customers through innovation and scale," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Everything starts with people, and our team members are a key driver of the company's success. I firmly believe that great people build great businesses and this people-first focus is applied to every aspect of Appfire's business operations while making a tangible impact on the employee experience at scale. I want to personally thank every firefly (team member) who contributed to our growth this year. Our success would not be possible without the work and dedication of our team, partners, and customers."

Appfire's mission is supported by its drive to consistently expand its offerings and effectively solve customer problems. In 2023, this expansion included:

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

