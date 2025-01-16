Appfire Founder, Randall Ward, and Board of Directors Appoint Matt Dircks as CEO to Lead the Company into Its Next Growth Chapter

Ward passes the multi-generational business to Dircks amid ongoing growth and a clear vision to $1B in ARR

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced Matt Dircks , former CEO of BeyondTrust and Appfire board member, as its new CEO. Current Founder and CEO Randall Ward will assume the role of Founder and CEO Emeritus with a focus on supporting Appfire's culture, working with founders from acquisitions, and nurturing executive relationships.

Dircks takes the reins as CEO amid Appfire's rapid growth driven by the company's extensive app portfolio, channel-focused approach, and strategic acquisitions. Under Ward's leadership for the last 20 years, Appfire has remained profitable, recently completing its 76th consecutive profitable quarter and surpassing well over $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2024 while maintaining industry-leading profit margins. The company has also continued to expand globally, employing nearly 850 team members across 27 countries. This impressive growth is a testament to Appfire's purposeful, durable foundation and its unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding value through a unique go-to-market strategy.

"Appfire has been my life's work and a source of immense pride," said Ward. "I've always viewed it as a multi-generational company built on values, culture, and community, with succession built into all functions. It has been my plan from the beginning to name my successor after serving 20 years as CEO, and this is the perfect moment for fresh leadership to take the company to the next level. Having worked closely with Matt since he joined our Board of Directors more than three years ago, I've seen firsthand his dedication, strategic insight, and ability to lead and inspire. I'm optimistic and excited for Appfire's future with Matt in the drivers seat."

With a strong product management background, Dircks is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience, including in CEO and leadership roles where he scaled businesses significantly. He scaled a privately held, PE-backed organization from $55 million to $450 million in ARR while winning multiple Best Places to Work awards. Dircks shares Ward's vision in maintaining a company culture orbiting around a set of values that attracts the world's best talent. He is a proven culture-builder, an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, and a champion of innovation and inclusion. Dircks has served on Appfire's Board of Directors and worked closely with Randall since 2021.

"The appointment of Matt Dircks as Appfire's CEO represents a strong step forward for the company," said Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner, and Mike Libert, Managing Director, at TA Associates. "We have had the privilege of knowing and working with Matt for over a decade, dating back to our investment in Bomgar, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership as CEO. Matt brings the right mix of leadership, innovation, and strategic insights. With a strong foundation already in place, we are confident that under his leadership, Appfire will continue to unlock new opportunities and deliver greater value to customers, partners, and shareholders."

"I've consistently been in awe of Appfire's leadership team and their ability to innovate and grow at scale without faltering in their commitment to culture," said Dircks. "I'm proud to be part of a company founded with a people-first mindset and honored that Randall and the board have chosen me to help propel Appfire into its next phase of growth."

Under Dircks' leadership, Appfire will remain steadfast in three core focus areas in 2025 and beyond. This includes ecosystem expansion, R&D and investment in innovative AI solutions, and strategic acquisitions to address gaps in customer pain points, all while remaining committed to social impact initiatives like Pledge 1% and Appfire Town .

"We are proud to have supported Appfire over the last five years with Randall at the helm," said Sri Rao, General Partner, and Ned Kingsley, Principal, at Silversmith Capital Partners. "Randall's leadership has positioned the company for continued success, and we are excited to work with Matt in this next phase of growth."

This news comes on the heels of major company and product milestones and third-party, industry-wide recognitions. In 2024, Appfire made strategic acquisitions, including JXL , and released WorkFlow Pro , an AI-powered automation assistant for Jira. In addition, Appfire earned coveted spots on numerous industry award lists for its dedication to culture, innovative technology, and a security-first mindset.

