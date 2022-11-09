Appfire Increases Workflow Efficiency and Productivity For Organizations Using Jira, Slack, and Microsoft Teams

Furthering Appfire's mission to make workflow better, integrating Slack and Microsoft Teams with Atlassian and other platforms, means less context switching and more seamless collaboration across ecosystems

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support cross-ecosystem workflows between Atlassian and the Slack and Microsoft communities, Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced its strategic acquisition of Nextup.ai , a software technology company that leads the market in productivity and collaboration software solutions for Slack and Microsoft Teams. The portfolio of apps from Nextup.ai empowers teams across enterprises to work more efficiently through the reduction of context switching. This acquisition allows them to have productive conversations without disruptions, ensuring access to multiple tools through one application. Seamless collaboration becomes the primary focus, giving teams the support needed to successfully work wherever and however they prefer.

In today's hybrid-remote workforce, seamless collaboration is key for both cloud and on-prem environments across organizations of any size. With IT and development teams under immense pressure to deliver results faster and under tight deadlines, the workflow needs to be streamlined and tools need to communicate with each other. Nextup.ai and Appfire solutions live at the intersection of planning and delivery where all work can be conducted smoothly in one place, reducing waste in the workflow process.

To date, Nextup.ai has prevented over 10 million user context switches allowing teams to work smarter and more efficiently. Through integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams, Appfire customers using the Atlassian suite will now have the ability to streamline ticket submissions, capture and share communication threads and create more efficient daily scrum meetings. The Nextup.ai acquisition marks a continued focus on AI technologies by Appfire, after its foray into the AI realm and expansion into the Azure marketplace this past September with its acquisition of 7pace, which recently beta launched in GitHub.

"As work evolves in organizations, critical workflows continue to occur in chat programs like Slack and Microsoft Teams. To exist at the heartbeat of a company's processes with AI-powered applications is an advantageous place to be because it enables us to see how work truly flows and build products to help organizations reduce silos," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Together with Nextup.ai, we are committed to empowering teams everywhere to continue focusing on work that really matters."

"People are the focal point of our acquisition strategy and today we are welcoming incredible talent from Nextup.ai, a team that is gifted in its ability to create a standard solution that crosses into multiple ecosystems with quality Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Atlassian apps," said Ward. "The tech stack integration of our solutions will benefit both Appfire and Nextup.ai customers by heightening connectivity, building up machine learning models, and understanding behaviors that work to provide ultimate chat first workflows."

Over the past year, Nextup.ai has released four apps, including new solutions for ITSM, documentation, meetings and sales teams to further integrate Slack and Microsoft Teams into core workflows. Already integrated internally at companies such as iRobot , Slack , and Cloudera , the apps offered by Nextup.ai meet the heightened security needs of large enterprises and have been widely adopted by leading organizations.

The powerful suite of apps from Nextup.ai include:

Integration+ leading two-way integration for Jira that allows teams to create, update, edit and monitor Jira issues without switching context.

leading two-way integration for Jira that allows teams to create, update, edit and monitor Jira issues without switching context. Helpdesk+ elevates internal support by creating a two-way integration between Jira Service Management and chat to resolve issues faster with automation, knowledge base integration and easy approvals.

elevates internal support by creating a two-way integration between Jira Service Management and chat to resolve issues faster with automation, knowledge base integration and easy approvals. Docs+ powerful two-way integration for Confluence that lets you create, share, and update company knowledge directly in chats.

powerful two-way integration for Confluence that lets you create, share, and update company knowledge directly in chats. Meeting+ integrates scrum meetings with Jira to automatically help your team remember what they worked on, clean the board and run faster meetings with just a few clicks.

integrates scrum meetings with Jira to automatically help your team remember what they worked on, clean the board and run faster meetings with just a few clicks. Deals+ connects your conversations with your CRM and enables your team to track customer relationships and close deals faster.

"Our focus at Nextup has always been on our customers' success, and by joining with Appfire, we're excited to amplify our ability to do that," said Nicholas Cron, CEO and co-founder of Nextup.ai. "We are looking forward to being able to bring customers even more features and functionality with Appfire's help, while maintaining our hands-on approach to support."

To learn more about how Appfire can support cloud and on-prem collaboration, visit https://appfire.com/ .

About Appfire

Appfire is a leading enterprise collaboration software provider for teams looking to make workflow, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Appfire enables teams to thrive and do their best work. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About Nextup.ai

Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based workflows. Established in 2019 by two entrepreneurs looking to maximize communication and collaboration, the Slack and Microsoft Teams integration apps they create work to eliminate context switching and enhance efficiency. Nextup.ai has grown year over year to support over 750 organizations worldwide and continues to design products that empower the IT and digital workforce. Explore Nextup technology at www.nextup.ai.

Contacts

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire