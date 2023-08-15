Appfire Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 at No. 407

The leading enterprise collaboration software provider secures three-year revenue growth of 1,417 percent

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, today announced that it has ranked No. 407 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 . The annual list honors the fastest-growing private companies in America and provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With the state of the economy, geopolitical tensions on the rise, skyrocketing inflation, and more, the tech community has continued to face immense turmoil. Organizations are forced to do more with less, but dips in productivity don't have to happen — even with economic-induced pressures. Appfire has been on a bullish mission to help organizations optimize teamwork and performance, wherever they work, with the power of SaaS solutions. By remaining malleable to market conditions, in tandem with an authentic and proactive approach to business, in three years Appfire's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown from $10 million to $170 million, and the company's valuation has soared to over $1.5 billion. The company grew by more than 250 team members in 2022 alone, while strategic acquisitions have supplemented organic growth, resulting in the company growing from 77 employees in 2019 to over 750 in 2023.

"A key driver of Appfire's success is our people," said Randall Ward, the company's CEO and Co-founder. "I firmly believe that great people build great businesses. This philosophy applies to every aspect of our business and we built this into our DNA from inception. We are grateful for this recognition, which confirms that we're on the right path."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Appfire's mission — to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work — is supported by its drive to extend the platforms that enterprises use today and effectively solve customer problems. With more than 100 apps, Appfire reduces pain points for customers not just on one platform, but on many of those teams use in their everyday work, including Atlassian, Salesforce, Microsoft, and monday.com, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Appfire's products help organizations break down silos, boost productivity, and modernize their tech stacks, no matter where individuals work.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

