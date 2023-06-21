Appfire Meets Highest International Cybersecurity and Compliance Standards with Two ISO Certifications and SOC 2, Type 1 Recognition

ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and SOC 2, Type 1 certifications reinforce the company's commitment to information security management, cloud security, and data privacy

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, today announced that it has received three internationally recognized cybersecurity certifications, including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 , ISO 27017 , and System and Organization controls (SOC) SOC 2, Type 1. Each of these certifications formally endorses Appfire's commitment to maintaining international security and compliance standards not just for itself, but for its customers and partners.

Cognizant of the growing threat landscape and enterprises' need to conduct various security audits and remain industry-compliant, Appfire launched the Appfire Trust Center in 2022. The Trust Center was designed to connect customers, partners, and prospects to the latest information on the security, privacy, and compliance of Appfire's products and services. As security reviews are quickly becoming a necessity for enterprise SaaS companies, Appfire's Trust Center helps enterprises easily and transparently complete these requirements when purchasing any of Appfire's products and migrating their Atlassian instances to the Cloud. With these third-party validations, customers and partners benefit from the appropriate steps Appfire has taken to ensure a strong security posture that keeps pace with today's evolving threat landscape while meeting industry-wide compliance standards.

"Appfire is proud to not only complete three globally recognized cybersecurity certifications, but to have done so with zero findings during the various audits," said Appfire Chief Information Security Officer Doug Kersten. "Typically, organizations undergoing an audit receive anywhere from six to 10 findings indicating a gap in the company's security posture – this was not the case for Appfire. We have prioritized the security of our technology since inception and will continue to do so as technology and cyber threats become more advanced."

The certifications specifically include:

ISO 27001 : This internationally recognized standard provides organizations of all sizes, across industries, with the steps to implement, maintain, and improve their information security management. With cyberattacks advancing and thousands of new threats emerging every day, third-party SaaS vendors like Appfire must keep pace with the growing threat landscape, and this certification demonstrates its ability to do that.

This internationally recognized standard provides organizations of all sizes, across industries, with the steps to implement, maintain, and improve their information security management. With cyberattacks advancing and thousands of new threats emerging every day, third-party SaaS vendors like Appfire must keep pace with the growing threat landscape, and this certification demonstrates its ability to do that. ISO 27017 : Building on ISO 27001, this standard further emphasizes Appfire's commitment to evolving alongside its customers on their cloud journeys. As organizations continue to migrate to the cloud to keep up with today's digital, hybrid working environments, they also simultaneously combat roughly half of the cyberattacks that occur in the cloud. ISO 27017 provides additional guidelines for information security controls applicable to cloud services.

Building on ISO 27001, this standard further emphasizes Appfire's commitment to evolving alongside its customers on their cloud journeys. As organizations continue to migrate to the cloud to keep up with today's digital, hybrid working environments, they also simultaneously combat of the cyberattacks that occur in the cloud. ISO 27017 provides additional guidelines for information security controls applicable to cloud services. SOC 2, Type 1 : SOC 2, Type 1 is a voluntary compliance standard that audits how organizations protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents, and vulnerabilities. The SOC 2, Type 1 audit was based on the security Trust Services Criteria and provides third-party verification for customers that there are strong, sustainable security processes in place at Appfire.

Another recognition of Appfire's security and compliance standards came from Atlassian in April 2023 when Atlassian named Appfire an Atlassian Partner of the Year for 2022 in the Enterprise Apps category, awarded for the Appfire Trust Center, a single knowledge base on security, privacy, and compliance for Appfire products.

For more information on the ISO certifications and Appfire's enterprise-grade programs, visit the award-winning Appfire Trust Center .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire