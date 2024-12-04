Appfire Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List for Excellence in Business Model Strategy

The company's growth and impact is fueled by a unique partner-driven approach, strategic acquisitions, dedication to innovation and a people-first culture

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced its recognition on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in the Business Model Strategy category. The 2024 list celebrates 241 companies and 16 business leaders in industries including education, software, and financial services that had an outsize impact this year and operated at the very top of their game.

Appfire surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue in early 2024, marking a 2,200% increase since 2019, and has continued strong growth in 2024, all while maintaining industry-leading profit margins. The company has also continued to expand globally, employing more than 800 team members across 27 countries. This impressive growth is a testament to Appfire's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding value through a unique go-to-market strategy. With a portfolio of over 100 apps, Appfire empowers modern teams to enhance collaboration, streamline workflows and tackle today's biggest challenges on platforms like Atlassian , Microsoft , monday.com and Salesforce .

By collaborating with a network of more than 700 channel partners who facilitate a majority of Appfire's revenue, and leveraging strong product-led growth, Appfire is able to deliver exceptional value to our customers without a traditional direct sales team. This strategy also enables Appfire to focus heavily on innovation and invest more in research and development (with 60% of the organization in R&D) and strategic acquisitions. To supplement and accelerate organic R&D innovation, Appfire has made several notable acquisitions in the past two years, including 7pace , Qotilabs and JXL , giving customers access to enhanced capabilities in productivity, agile planning and business reporting. Additionally, Appfire has emphasized its focus on ecosystem expansion, announcing its partnership with monday.com early last year. Since then, Appfire has released eight apps on the monday.com app marketplace, including 7pace Timetracker, which was recognized with the " New and Promising App " award from monday.com for the most installations in its first 90 days on the marketplace.

"As workforce expectations continue to evolve, Appfire's success lies in our ability to connect teams with the products and resources they need to make work flow," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Our partner model and commitment to innovation allow us to deliver best-in-class solutions, and our people-first approach to business ensures we create lasting value for our customers and partners."

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman.

This is the fourth recognition Appfire has received from Inc. this year, with coveted spots on the Inc. 5000 , Power Partner and Best Workplaces lists. Appfire was also named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte and one of the best places to work by BuiltIn . In addition, Appfire received recognition for partner excellence in CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide and 2024 Channel Chiefs list and has been recognized for outstanding cybersecurity leadership .

To learn more about Appfire, visit www.appfire.com and follow along on X and LinkedIn .

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire