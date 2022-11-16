Appfire Ranked Number 188 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 789% Revenue Growth to company's continued expansion, product development

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company, today announced it ranked 188 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Appfire grew 789% during this period.

Appfire's Chief Executive Officer, Randall Ward, credits the company's mission to helping work flow within organizations of any size and his team's steadfast efforts to build long-lasting relationships among customers and partners to the company's 789% revenue growth. He commented, "Since inception, our mission has been to build software that empowers teams to work the way they want with products that augment or extend their own abilities and achieve desired outcomes. Being recognized for our commitment to this mission alongside such impressive industry players is not only an honor, but a reminder of the significant steps we're making toward expanding the limits of automated workflow and team collaboration — no matter where work might be conducted in this increasingly hybrid workforce. We also apply a people-first focus to all areas of the business, inclusive of partnerships and acquisition targets, empowering teams to work better together."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

