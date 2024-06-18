Appfire Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Appfire named among best workplaces for its unique people-first approach to business and company culture

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. Prominently featured on Inc.com , the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Appfire's mission to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work is supported by its commitment to leveraging the latest in technology innovation. By increasing the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, Appfire empowers customers to automate, modernize, and tune these platforms to make them their own and make work flow.

In conjunction with driving productivity and value for customers through technology, what makes Appfire unique is its dedication to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and heard. With 800+ employees across 20+ countries, Appfire empowers everyone with choices — in how and where they work — providing the education, growth, and leadership opportunities they need to thrive. This people-first culture extends beyond Appfire and into the communities where its employees, partners, and customers live and work through initiatives such as Pledge 1% and Appfire's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Appfire Town .

Since 2015, Appfire has committed to philanthropic efforts through the Pledge 1% movement, and in 2021 committed to all four pledge types — donating 1% of product, profit, equity, and employee time to improve communities around the world. In 2023 alone, Appfire donated millions of dollars in software licenses to nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. In 2022, Appfire launched Appfire Town to generate a strong local and global social impact. Last year, Appfire Town impacted 942 organizations, with volunteers logging more than 4,000 collective hours and donating more than half a million dollars to a range of causes. While the average industry employee engagement rate in CSR programs is roughly 26%, Appfire's team engagement has been nearly 80%.

"It's an honor to see Appfire included once again on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list," says Randall Ward, Co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "It's the people that make businesses extraordinary. I strongly believe that putting into action our number one core value, Be human, is the key to making sure our team members feel valued and supported, which has spurred our incredible growth."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

Interested in joining Appfire's dynamic team that values entrepreneurial thinking and innovation? Check out Appfire's open opportunities and learn more about its people-first approach by visiting appfire.com and the company's blog

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

