Appfire Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Marketplace Partner Channel Growth

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Appfire has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Marketplace Partner Channel Growth for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Appfire was one of 28 partner recipients honoured in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards for their continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"We are proud of Appfire's achievements in 2023 and are thrilled to recognise them as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Marketplace Partner Channel Growth," stated Keran McKenzie, Head of Ecosystem at Atlassian. "The apps offered in our Marketplace play a vital role in our customers' success. We are excited to highlight partners who have shown outstanding dedication by providing innovative app solutions and services to our customers throughout 2023."

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire