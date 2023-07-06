Appfire Shortlisted at The SaaS Awards 2023

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire, the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, today announced it has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the three categories: Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product; Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM; and Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing.

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

The program's categories for 2023 include 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' and 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' among others, covering a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year's submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy.

"The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including Appfire, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators."

"Organizations are increasingly relying on SaaS solutions to empower their teams to remain productive and collaborative as the nature of work continues to shift. At Appfire, we're focused on helping organizations optimize teamwork and performance wherever they work with the power of SaaS solutions. Our apps support teams across various stages of work and allow teams to tackle today's biggest challenges," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in three categories of The SaaS Awards, each of which represents a core pillar of our mission. Being recognized at The SaaS Awards 2023 shows the motivation behind, and our commitment to, innovation. We are honored to be named alongside many leading organizations at this stage."

Helping Teams Achieve Elevated Workflows with Flexible Document Management Solutions

Today's hybrid-remote workforce poses several challenges for large enterprises in regulated industries, particularly when it comes to document management. Appfire amplifies collaboration in today's distributed workplace by introducing governance and workflow, making it easier to create, approve, and distribute content.

Appfire's document management solutions are one of the most flexible and feature-rich set of tools available to enterprises that wish to achieve an optimized workflow. Appfire's Comala Document Management is one of Atlassian's leading work management solutions. Confluence is at the center of knowledge management and collaboration for teams, and it integrates natively with many of the top products teams rely on each day, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace.

Providing Unprecedented Clarity of Information to Streamline Project Management

There is a growing need for an optimized portfolio management experience, especially when organizations need to support teams working in diverse methodologies and frameworks. Appfire's mission is to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work, and this extends to effectively navigating the intricacies of project management.

Unlike traditional project and portfolio management solutions, which are narrowly defined and require everyone to migrate if a company decides to use another solution, Appfire provides a project portfolio solution that has deep bi-directional integration with existing team management tools. Appfire's Project Portfolio Management solutions feature BigPicture, a powerful asset for gaining visibility into project operations and resource management. With Appfire, organizations can help teams get aligned across even the most complex initiatives.

Empowering Teams to Collaborate Dynamically in Today's SaaS-powered Workforce

Today's remote-hybrid workforce requires SaaS tools to communicate with each other, but the reality is far more complex than this. Teams are often required to switch between platforms and ecosystems to do their jobs which creates an unnecessary barrier to efficiently get the job done.

Appfire's workplace collaboration apps, including Comala Document Management, help improve communication and collaboration between teams and across software. They reduce context switching, improve efficiency, and empower teams to work where they want to work and how they want to work. The ROI is clear: Because the tools they choose communicate seamlessly with other tools used by teams across an organization, teams can achieve peak productivity, collaboration, and creativity.

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 August 2023, with the final winners revealed on 13 September 2023.

The program will return in 2024 to continue recognizing international SaaS excellence across various industries. Hundreds of entries were received at The SaaS Awards 2023 from across the globe.

