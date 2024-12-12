Appfire's 7pace Timetracker Recognized by monday.com as a Best-Selling App for 2024

For the second consecutive year, 7pace Timetracker is recognized for effectively streamlining team workflows with intuitive time management capabilities

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced that 7pace Timetracker is a top-performing app in the monday.com app marketplace for 2024.

This is the second consecutive year that monday.com, a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has recognized 7pace Timetracker. This year it was named a best-selling app on the marketplace, emphasizing Appfire's dedication to providing industry-leading products and applications for its customers. In 2023, the app was recognized as " New and promising " by monday.com, highlighting its rapid adoption as the most installed app within its first 90 days in the marketplace.

"We're excited to receive this recognition from our partner monday.com and we're thrilled to see such momentum for 7pace Timetracker in the app marketplace," said Appfire's Chief Product Officer Andy Boyd. "We continue to support the growth of monday.com's outstanding platform by delivering powerful apps that help their users make work flow."

7pace Timetracker for monday.com empowers teams and managers with an intuitive, seamless solution to optimize time tracking and reporting. By fully integrating with monday.com, it enhances productivity, streamlines workflows, and provides advanced features for managing complex projects.

"7pace has transformed our approach to time tracking," said Tiffany Bellah, Director of Operations Enterprise Applications at Togetherwork. "It's been a game-changer for our project management and efficiency. The flexibility 7pace Timetracker offers allows our team members to use it in ways that best suit their work styles. Automated reporting has saved us countless hours, and the insights it provides have been key to our success."

Additional key features include:

Seamless Integration with monday.com : 7pace Timetracker's deep integration into the monday.com interface ensures a smooth user experience, where time tracking feels like a natural extension of the platform. Users can log their time directly with a minimal learning curve, allowing teams to remain focused on their work.

: 7pace Timetracker's deep integration into the monday.com interface ensures a smooth user experience, where time tracking feels like a natural extension of the platform. Users can log their time directly with a minimal learning curve, allowing teams to remain focused on their work. Centralized time data and actionable insights : Managers can view and analyze data on where teams allocate their time in one place, providing insights into weekly or monthly breakdowns for better resource management. With 7pace Timetracker, managers also have access to detailed, real-time reporting, helping them to identify trends in the most time-intensive tasks and improve team performance.

: Managers can view and analyze data on where teams allocate their time in one place, providing insights into weekly or monthly breakdowns for better resource management. With 7pace Timetracker, managers also have access to detailed, real-time reporting, helping them to identify trends in the most time-intensive tasks and improve team performance. Advanced reporting: Sophisticated reporting features help track key performance indicators (KPIs), monitor project progress, and optimize workflows. By fostering data-driven decisions, 7pace Timetracker empowers teams to stay agile and continuously enhance project performance.

In 2023, Appfire and monday.com announced their partnership with the goal of enabling monday.com customers to find apps that fit the unique needs of their business workflows, processes, and projects, all in one place. Since then, Appfire has launched multiple apps to optimize monday.com users' workflows and enable monday.com customers to address a wider set of use cases. Today, Appfire continues to grow the monday.com app marketplace based on the maturity and varied nature of its customers and its scale.

To learn more about Appfire, visit www.appfire.com and follow along on X and LinkedIn .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

SOURCE Appfire