Appian Accelerates Government Procurement with AI in New Requirements Management-ProcureSight Integration

Latest integration incorporates award, solicitation, protest and vendor data to enable faster, more accurate requirements building with generative AI for acquisition professionals

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the integration of ProcureSight with Appian Requirements Management, a solution for building requirements packages in the Appian Government Acquisition suite . The Requirements Management-ProcureSight integration allows government procurement professionals to build requirements faster and more accurately using semantic search and generative AI.

Requirements building is a crucial phase of the procurement process . Having clearly defined requirements results in a less risky contract opportunity, increasing competition and lowering vendor pricing. However, capturing all of the details of the opportunity must be done in a precise and deliberate fashion.

As outlined in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), procurement professionals are required to research past procurements to learn about and compare contract vehicles, vendors, costs, and other details associated with the acquisition of similar goods and services. This is a difficult and time-consuming process involving government websites that often lack relevant results and require users to manually combine pertinent information.

The Requirements Management-ProcureSight integration is designed to solve this challenge, allowing the research functionality in ProcureSight to feed directly into agency- and procurement-specific requirements creation in the Appian Requirements Management solution. By leveraging generative AI and semantic search, procurement teams are able to create requirements documents faster and more accurately. Key benefits include:

Streamlined past procurement research. Using semantic search, ProcureSight brings highly-relevant search results to the forefront and displays all results—solicitation, award, vendor, and protest data—from multiple websites in one place, saving hours of manually reading through hundreds of pages of information.

Using semantic search, ProcureSight brings highly-relevant search results to the forefront and displays all results—solicitation, award, vendor, and protest data—from multiple websites in one place, saving hours of manually reading through hundreds of pages of information. AI insights. ProcureSight automatically surfaces key insights from historical documents and offers an AI chatbot that pinpoints the information you're looking for without needing to read through hundreds of pages.

ProcureSight automatically surfaces key insights from historical documents and offers an AI chatbot that pinpoints the information you're looking for without needing to read through hundreds of pages. Faster building and customization of requirements packages. Requirements Management uses generative AI to draft new documents based on the results found and saved in ProcureSight while allowing users to adjust the approach and length of each section, as needed.

Requirements Management uses to draft new documents based on the results found and saved in ProcureSight while allowing users to adjust the approach and length of each section, as needed. Accuracy with best-in-class contract vehicles. Requirements Management automatically displays best-in-class contracts based on PSC or NAICS codes.

"I wish I had known about ProcureSight sooner—it would have saved me a lot of time. I used to go to SAM to find similar procurements and use similar language," said an analyst at a federal agency. "So far, out of all the other AI tools I'm exploring, this one is one of the best."

"Requirements building is an essential, yet laborious and time-consuming, part of the procurement process," said Ben Allen, Public Sector Solutions Vice President, Appian. "This integration brings the power of ProcureSight directly into the Appian Requirements Management solution, allowing procurement professionals to seamlessly create, track, build, and manage requirements packages all in one place. By layering in AI and semantic search, we're drastically reducing procurement action lead time without compromising accuracy, enabling more competition and the potential of significant cost savings for our government customers."

