Appian and Ellucian Partner to Support Health and Safety for Communities Returning to Campus

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) and Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Appian has become part of the Ellucian Partner Community, making the Appian CampusPass™ solution more easily accessible to higher education institutions around the world.

Appian CampusPass is the fastest way to coordinate the safe campus return of the entire community of students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The holistic solution, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform , is secure, easy to implement and integrate, and flexible to meet the unique needs of higher education institutions. CampusPass centralizes and automates all the key components needed for returning safely and maintaining health safety on campus, including:

An integrated and seamless experience to process health screenings, return-to-campus authorizations, contact tracing, isolation processing, and COVID-19 testing.

The deployment speed needed to be up-and-running in a matter of days, and the flexibility for easy changes via a user interface without IT support.

Easy integration to back-end systems and systems of record without needing to migrate data, lowering integration risk, complexity, cost and time.

The data protection and security of Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, and enabling GDPR and FERPA compliance.

"We welcome Appian as the newest member of the Ellucian partner community," said Ellucian Senior Vice President of Partnerships Kuljit Dharni. "We're committed to unlocking new capabilities, insights, and value for our partners so that they can help us better support the evolving needs of our customers and all students."

CampusPass is already deployed in a growing number of schools, including the University of South Florida and Dallas College. Ellucian's domain expertise in delivering vital education industry software and services will help even more academic institutions prioritize their communities' well-being through the power and flexibility of the solution.

Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian, said, "Our success in rapidly delivering low-code solutions for COVID-19, combined with Ellucian's expertise in higher education, is a strong combination to provide safe on-campus environments for students, faculty, and staff."

To request more information regarding the CampusPass solution please visit https://www.appian.com/campuspass-info/ .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

