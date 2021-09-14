Appian Announces the Latest Version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform . The new release makes it faster and more efficient to build enterprise applications through major enhancements in low-code data, complete automation functionality, user interface (UI) creation, and application deployment.

Enterprise data can be slow and difficult to manage for any organization. Building low-code apps is simple and visual, but integrating data still requires a host of database skills. The Appian low-code data architecture intelligently and automatically reshapes your data for optimum performance based on your application designs. Users may source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming.