Appian is Trusted by Every Cabinet-Level Agency in the US Government

Appian expands its reach in the global public sector to digitally transform processes and operations

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has welcomed the US Department of the Interior (DoI) to its customer portfolio of US federal clients. With this milestone, Appian is now working with all 15 cabinet-level agencies within the US federal government, as the DoI collaborates with Appian to advance its acquisition modernization initiatives.

Appian empowers the US government to modernize processes, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation. These executive departments include Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs in addition to the Office of the Attorney General.

Appian's impact is significant in the Department of Defense, where all military branches—Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard—along with Fourth Estate agencies like the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), rely on Appian for mission-critical processes.

"Appian is proud to support the public sector," said Jason Adolf, Vice President, Global Public Sector Vertical, Appian. "Delivering top-level security while enabling mission-critical operations has always been a priority, guiding our innovations to meet the unique needs of the government. Looking ahead, we expect organizations to accelerate their modernization journeys through low-code, process automation, and AI—empowering them to enhance citizen engagement, reimagine service delivery, and advance their mission."

In addition to Appian's expanded reach in the public sector, Appian has also achieved FedRAMP compliance for several of its AI features. Along with document classification, document extraction, and email classification, all AI Skills and most AI Copilot features are now FedRAMP compliant. These capabilities meet the stringent security, privacy, and operational standards required for public sector use, empowering more government agencies to confidently automate complex processes.

Appian improves mission-critical capabilities at public sector organizations through process orchestration, automation, and intelligence. Its modular, low-code design tools drive innovation through increased agility and adaptability and allow users with minimal technical expertise to quickly configure applications. Appian's patented data fabric unifies data from disparate enterprise systems, effectively de-siloing environments. Process automation and AI streamline workflows to eliminate manual effort and errors, ensuring compliance and reducing risk.

Appian's low-code process automation and AI-driven insights are used by public sector organizations to improve and accelerate procurements ; modernize and extend legacy systems, such as ERPs, at low cost; and quickly develop automated case management applications , including for licensing and permitting, grants management, law enforcement , investigations, logistics, HR and employee lifecycle management, and force planning and management.

Appian's presence in the public sector extends far beyond the US, with a global footprint that spans five continents, over 20 countries, 17 US states, and more than 200 distinct public sector organizations. Learn more by visiting our website .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

