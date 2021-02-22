Appian Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

According to Gartner, "To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period."

As of December 31, 2020, Appian had the highest number of reviews within Gartner Peer Insights for the LCAP market: 109 reviews with an Overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. Access the new February 2021 "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms" report here .

A sample of Appian end-user reviews submitted over the last 12 months includes:

"Speed to market and value realisation - Appian in a nutshell!"

— Technology Professional in the Finance Industry [ read review ]

"Powerful low-code platform with lots of future scope."

— Solution Delivery Manager in the Healthcare Industry [ read review ]

"Perfect tool for rapid development."

— Appian Developer in the Transportation Industry [ read review ]

"Fantastic experience with Appian's low code platform!"

— Senior Business Process Engineer in the Finance Industry [ read review ]

Appian's Latest Version: Driving Customer Success with Low-code Automation

Appian also today announced the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform , offering a host of new features that make it easier than ever for customers to rapidly build apps and workflows that combine people, technologies, and data in a single workflow.

Appian's new release, generally available in March 2021, includes:

Low-code RPA :

: Build powerful bots through low-code development.



Automate repetitive tasks with bots that leverage computer vision to work across platforms and Citrix environments.



Unify RPA with your human workforce, and scale across your enterprise - without complex coding.

Low-code Data:

Easily unify enterprise data within Appian to build rich applications.



Create engaging and interactive data visualizations that drive smarter decisions.

Enhanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) :

Go beyond optical character recognition and leverage AI to accurately process large volumes of documents without human intervention.



Seamlessly integrate humans to handle exceptions that continuously train and improve machine learning engines.

DevSecOps:

Collaborate among developers to quickly build and deploy updates to business applications.



Associate developer work in Appian with ticket and issue tracking tools like Jira.



Appian Cloud now has ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certification. These two new certifications are internationally recognized standards that provide additional controls for cloud-specific security risks.

"Appian continues to strip away the complexities of building, scaling, updating, and using powerful enterprise applications and automation solutions," said Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "We believe the capabilities of our platform, combined with industry-leading propositions like the Appian Guarantee , drive the end-user experiences that make us a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice."

To try the latest version of Appian for yourself, sign up for a free trial at www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

