Appian Named A Leader in Insurance Agency Portals Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Forrester's report states: "To remain competitive, insurance agents need technological capabilities that enable omnichannel delivery, intelligently automate sales and marketing and workflows, and provide operational agility in a continuously evolving digital insurance marketplace."

The report cites that "Appian differentiates with low-code and an extensive automation toolkit...Its insurance agency portal benefits from this expertise and is a complete automation platform that deploys AI, robotic process automation, decision rules, and case management to automate agency workflows...The solution also has strong AI capabilities — it allows carriers to bundle or embed third-party AI services to deliver intelligent routing of processes based on natural language processing, optical character recognition, and automated machine learning."

The report also states: "Appian is a good fit for global insurers that are looking to quickly provide their agencies with enhanced omnichannel capabilities, advanced analytics, recommendation engines, and intelligent automation."

"Appian is committed to creating solutions for insurance companies that help them increase efficiency and effectiveness throughout the entire policy lifecycle," said Mike Heffner, Vice President, Appian. "We have developed a solution that enables insurers and their agents to offer the highest level of customer service, and we are proud to be named a leader in Forrester's recent report for Insurance Agency Portals."

