Appian Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

News provided by

Appian

19 Oct, 2023, 11:20 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluated 17 vendors and their product offerings. For more information, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Low-Code 2023 Report.

Appian has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP).
"Axiom Space uses Appian for our Collaborative Data Environment as we build the next-generation lunar spacesuit for the return to the Moon," said Rodney Johnson, Axiom Space Senior Enterprise Service Manager. "Low-code design across the Appian Data Fabric and Appian's complete process automation toolset is a powerful accelerant for our mission."

Gartner defines low-code application platforms (LCAPs) as application platforms that are used to rapidly develop and run custom applications by abstracting and minimizing the use of programming languages. Enterprise LCAPs are a subset of this market that target a wider range of developer personas — especially enterprise developers — and provide features essential for application delivery and maintenance in midsize and large organizations. These features include support for high performance, availability and scalability of applications, disaster recovery, security, API access to (and from) enterprise and third-party cloud services, usage monitoring, service-level agreements, and availability of technical support and training.

"What we believe makes Appian different from other low-code vendors is a focus on process automation with AI," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "Our low-code private AI enables the most innovative companies to safely use generative AI today, and the Appian Data Fabric enables easy Private AI integration into every business process."

The Appian Platform modernizes low-code development and process automation by driving innovation, efficiency, and growth with generative AI. Key architectural components make it easy to leverage AI, including Appian's patented SAIL and Data Fabric architecture, its AI Copilot, and its private AI strategy for faster delivery of powerful and secure end-to-end process automation solutions.

To access the report and to learn more about Appian's positioning, visit https://ap.pn/48UzPCq.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

